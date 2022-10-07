ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall

As someone that loves dancing, there is no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It’s not so hot out that you’re sweating the whole night away, and it’s not cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars, making it the perfect environment.
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?

Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Lubbock’s 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Needs the Public’s Help

The 14th annual Pumpkin Trail will be collecting pumpkins later during the month of October. The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation, Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center is asking the public to help by donating already carved pumpkins. Those pumpkins will help light up...
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door

I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network.

