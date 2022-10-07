Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
RELATED PEOPLE
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] crashes past $27.3, but traders might need to be cautious
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic has already seen rejection at the $29 mark. $27.3 also flipped to resistance, a retest could offer traders an opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has been in a...
u.today
Bullish on Bitcoin Now, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Possible Reason
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Under Pressure: Markets Await Inflation Report; Mining Difficulty Surges
Bitcoin continues to make headlines these days as mining difficulty surges. Check out the latest reports about the king coin below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the red, and the king coin is priced at $19,418. Markets expect inflation report. Check out this relevant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boundingintocrypto.com
Has the carbon issue been resolved by crypto?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Has crypto actually found a solution to the carbon issue, or is this just wishful thinking?. Cryptocurrencies have long been portrayed as the villains of fairytale climate stories who abuse ever-increasing power for what appears to be the benefit of a select few. The narrative has now changed direction. The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, has disclosed changes to its multi-billion dollar operations that should lower its overall energy consumption by almost 99%. Could this indicate that cryptocurrency is beginning to evolve into the decentralized system that its proponents have long claimed it will be, revolutionizing banking, economics, and perhaps even environmental policy? Or will everything resume as usual when twelve o’clock rolls around?
Motley Fool
Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?
In the aftermath of The Merge, crypto investors are looking for the next big catalyst that could propel Ethereum higher. An influx of new institutional money into crypto assets could be one factor that boosts the price of Ethereum. Ethereum must deliver best-in-class performance as it fends off new blockchain...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whale Ratio Surges As Leverage Remains High
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whale ratio has surged up recently, as leverage in the market has remained around an all-time high value. Both Bitcoin Whale And Leverage Ratios Are Around ATHs Right Now. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC investors are involved in some...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 3-Week Highs to Trade at $19,592
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines towards $19,345 after pulling back off current 3-week highs of about $20,487 earlier in the week. The pioneer cryptocurrency continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD made a late rebound on Friday, climbing to the...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price For BTC By October 2024
Bitcoin is often compared to gold, and this comparison may not be far off. According to a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, investors that hold onto BTC over the next two years may reap humongous gains – much like folklore’s pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
cryptonewsz.com
XRP Price Rises to $0.5 Due to the Hope of Ripple Win!
Ripple is a decentralized cryptocurrency created by the US-based company Ripple Labs. It aims to become a decentralized digital asset for global payments. Banks charge higher fees for global payments, but users can send money easily at a lower cost using the Ripple platform. However, banks take a few days to transfer money successfully, but Ripple is a quick transfer method based on a decentralized network free from any central authority.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Massive Impulse Breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto trader and analyst is predicting Bitcoin (BTC) will see a major impulse breakout of the price within months. The pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,700 Twitter followers he expects BTC to experience a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout.
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this
As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
Comments / 0