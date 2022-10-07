Read full article on original website
GoFundMe to help Pleasantville woman burned in gasoline explosion
A Pleasantville woman has a long recovery ahead after she was badly burned in a gas can explosion at her home. Elba Mencias was in her backyard Sept. 28, trying to start a bonfire with gasoline. “I’m guessing she added to much because it wasn’t turning on,” said her daughter...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
Construction Company Co-Owner Sentenced In Atlantic County Tax Evasion, Theft Case
A 67-year-old Atlantic County man was sentenced to five years probation in connection with theft and tax evasion at a family-owned construction company. Pat L. Christopher, of Hammonton, was a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. The victims, Dennis and Robert Christopher, were also co-owners of the business...
Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey
A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
Man repeatedly called 911 to report bogus suicide attempts, cops say
Police have arrested a man on 13 counts of causing false public alarm after he allegedly made a series of calls to police reporting a person with a gun was going to shoot himself. The Gloucester County Emergency Response Center received the calls between June 23 and July 30 of...
Residents trying to recover after apartment building fire in Pine Hill, NJ
The Red Cross gave financial aid to the 23 residents impacted. That funding went only so far and has dried up.
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
Camden County, NJ, Man Killed in Car-Dump Truck Crash
Authorities in Monroe Township say a man from Camden County died in a crash between a car and a dump truck late last week. The accident happened around 11:50 Thursday night, October 6th, at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill Roads. According to police, a 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle...
987thecoast.com
Delsea Drive in Vineland Closed For Serious Accident
Vineland Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident that took place on Delsea Drive this morning. Police say the roadway near the accident has been shut down as the investigation continues. One of the vehicles involved in the accident wound up on its roof. The post...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
fox29.com
Burlington County 2-alarm apartment fire displaces nearly a dozen people
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - An early morning Burlington County two-alarm fire forces nearly a dozen people from their homes, as investigators work to figure out what sparked the flames. And, it’s the quick action of a nearby firefighter that spotted smoke coming from the building that very well could have saved lives.
njbmagazine.com
Groundbreaking Held for $14M Expansion at Camden County Tech
Camden County Technical School (CCTS) in Pennsauken last week to broke ground on an approximately $14 million expansion of its renowned culinary program. The expansion of both the Pennsauken and Gloucester Township campuses includes a $24 million investment into critical classroom space to train a 21st century workforce. “The mission...
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
Reckless Driver Plows Into Atlantic City Police Officer At Route 30 Crash Scene
An Atlantic City police officer working the scene of a crash on Route 30 was injured on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a reckless pickup truck driver struck him, authorities said. Local police and fire departments were called to the outbound lanes of the highway around 10: 45 p.m. in response to a report of a vehicle that had left the road and fallen into a marsh, they said.
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Investigating Shooting of 17-Year-Old Male in Pennsauken
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning
Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
Man Facing 13 Counts of False Public Alarm Following Gloucester County, NJ, Swatting Incidents
Officials in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a man is facing over a dozen charges in connection to numerous "swatting" incidents this past summer. 28-year-old Rakim D. Anderson, now of Willingboro, was arrested in Delanco Township last week and is facing 13 counts of false public alarm. According to the...
