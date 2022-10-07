ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey

A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Delsea Drive in Vineland Closed For Serious Accident

Vineland Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident that took place on Delsea Drive this morning. Police say the roadway near the accident has been shut down as the investigation continues. One of the vehicles involved in the accident wound up on its roof. The post...
VINELAND, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Groundbreaking Held for $14M Expansion at Camden County Tech

Camden County Technical School (CCTS) in Pennsauken last week to broke ground on an approximately $14 million expansion of its renowned culinary program. The expansion of both the Pennsauken and Gloucester Township campuses includes a $24 million investment into critical classroom space to train a 21st century workforce. “The mission...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Investigating Shooting of 17-Year-Old Male in Pennsauken

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning

Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
VINELAND, NJ

