Louisiana State

The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana

There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
Is Anyone Else Sick of Louisiana Getting A Bad Rap, Dragged?

Am I the only person left in the state that is actually proud to live in Louisiana? It sure feels like it sometimes. Just this morning I was reading an article on RoadSnacks.net about the worst states in America in 2022. According to them, Louisiana is the #2 worse state in the country and they even say, and I quote, 'Well, if you’re in one of the states we’re about to highlight, we don’t blame you for wanting to move. Or, if you live in the south, for wanting to run away as fast as you possibly can.'
This is the Exhibit that Every Southern Woman Will Want to Visit

This is the one exhibit that my southern sisters, especially my fellow Louisiana ladies, need to put on their bucket lists to visit!. If there's one thing that southern women can agree on is that no kitchen is complete without a well-seasoned cast iron skillet. It's even better if it's been passed down to you by your momma or your momma's momma. And God forbid the person that puts your cast iron skillet in the dishwasher! You use your trusty cast iron skillet for everything; cornbread, eggs, bacon, pancakes, sammies, steaks, cobblers, you name it! A woman's cast iron skillet is so precious that I've even seen people fight over them in a divorce.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?

I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes

Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic

The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Gas Prices in Louisiana Are Rising Again

Once again, the Biden administration has put America, and Americans last. Even more specifically, Louisianans. Louisiana's economy depends heavily on the fossil fuel industry, more concisely, the oil & gas industry, and the Biden administration is playing games with our lives. Joe Biden ran on campaign promises to dismantle the...
