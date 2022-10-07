Read full article on original website
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
Is Anyone Else Sick of Louisiana Getting A Bad Rap, Dragged?
Am I the only person left in the state that is actually proud to live in Louisiana? It sure feels like it sometimes. Just this morning I was reading an article on RoadSnacks.net about the worst states in America in 2022. According to them, Louisiana is the #2 worse state in the country and they even say, and I quote, 'Well, if you’re in one of the states we’re about to highlight, we don’t blame you for wanting to move. Or, if you live in the south, for wanting to run away as fast as you possibly can.'
Louisiana Residents Are Now Dreaming about Winning Big Jackpots
The jackpots are continuing to climb in the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. In fact the Mega Millions prize for this Friday night is now in the top 20 largest lottery jackpots of all time. The Mega Millions prize has climbed to $494 million dollars. If you hit all 6...
This is the Exhibit that Every Southern Woman Will Want to Visit
This is the one exhibit that my southern sisters, especially my fellow Louisiana ladies, need to put on their bucket lists to visit!. If there's one thing that southern women can agree on is that no kitchen is complete without a well-seasoned cast iron skillet. It's even better if it's been passed down to you by your momma or your momma's momma. And God forbid the person that puts your cast iron skillet in the dishwasher! You use your trusty cast iron skillet for everything; cornbread, eggs, bacon, pancakes, sammies, steaks, cobblers, you name it! A woman's cast iron skillet is so precious that I've even seen people fight over them in a divorce.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.
All You Need to Know About Louisiana Primitive Weapon Deer Season
Mornings here in Louisiana have gotten a tad cooler and with that, every deer hunter here in Area 2 of Northwest Louisiana has "visions of old Bullwinkle dancing in their heads." Course, archers got to kick things off for deer season back on October 1. And beginning this past Saturday,...
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
How Close Has Shreveport Been To Record October Temps?
According to the average temperatures for Shreveport since 1991, the average high temp for an October day is 78.9 degrees. Which is a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing in the first ten days of October 2022. So far, this October has had 9 of 10 days with highs...
Daring Rescue Just Off Louisiana Coast Saves Men From Sharks
The United States Coast Guard was obviously there just in the nick of time!. Members of the USCG Heartland pulled three Louisiana men from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and saved them from what most would deem a certain death. The Coast Guard took to social media to...
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes
Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash On I-20 (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday night, authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Jewella Avenue exit. According to the police, an 18-wheeler struck a [..]
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Gas Prices in Louisiana Are Rising Again
Once again, the Biden administration has put America, and Americans last. Even more specifically, Louisianans. Louisiana's economy depends heavily on the fossil fuel industry, more concisely, the oil & gas industry, and the Biden administration is playing games with our lives. Joe Biden ran on campaign promises to dismantle the...
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
