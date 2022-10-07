ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

FHSU’s 102nd Homecoming an unforgettable success

Homecoming weekend at Fort Hays State University reminds alumni and community members alike of the value of coming together. Familiar faces from the 50 and 60-year reunion classes shared memories, jokes, and stories about their time at Fort Hays State. Those visiting for the first time in years felt nostalgia as they toured campus and stopped by new buildings and recently renovated spaces.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 FHSU women slotted second in MIAA preseason polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Basketball was picked second in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls, released on Tuesday at MIAA Basketball Media Day. Missouri Southern, which shared the MIAA regular season title with Fort Hays State last year, was picked first in both polls.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Fort Hays State grad will take reins at Indiana high school

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Jared Leiker, longstanding Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving school board approval during a meeting on Oct. 6. Leiker will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July 2023. “Lawrenceburg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU women ranked 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State Women's Soccer is back in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for the first time since 2017, ranked No. 23 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The Tigers, still unbeaten this season at 8-0-6 overall, moved up from the receiving votes section of the poll last week to the Top 25 this week.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ FHSU's Brasser wins Augustana Fall Regional Preview, Tigers sixth

LARCHWOOD, Iowa – Morgan Brasser topped a field of 66 golfers to win the Augustana Fall Regional Preview at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Brasser was tied for the tournament lead after the first round and then separated from the rest of the field on day two for a three-stroke win. The Tigers as a team finished sixth among the 11 teams competing in the tournament. It was Brasser's second individual tournament title in her collegiate career after winning the Holiday Inn Express Spring Regional Preview in St. Joseph, Mo. last spring.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger men picked third in MIAA preseason polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Basketball was picked third in both the MIAA Coaches and Media Preseason Polls, released on Tuesday at MIAA Basketball Media Day. The Tigers finished third in the MIAA regular season standings last year, only a game back of co-champions Northwest Missouri State and Central Oklahoma.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising

The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive end Miles Menges and wide received Collyn Kreutzer talked with the media Tuesday before they traveled to take on Central Oklahoma Saturday in Edmond.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 FHSU's Eshbaugh named MIAA Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State senior Mykah Eshbaugh earned MIAA Volleyball Offensive Athlete of the Week honors on Monday for helping the Tigers to a 3-0 record last week. The Tigers defeated Emporia State at home, then went on the road to knock off Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play to draw with Rogers State

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rogers State on Sunday. Both teams scored in the first half and neither were able to find a game winner in the second half. FHSU moved to 8-0-6, 3-0-4 MIAA and RSU to 4-4-6, 1-2-4 MIAA. The Hillcats...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳TMP girls 4th at Larned; headed back to state

LARNED – The TMP-Marian girls golf team is headed back to the 3-2-1A state golf tournament after a fourth place finish at the Larned Regional Monday at the Larned Country Club. The Monarchs combined for a 440 team total. Colby won the team title with a 377. Madelyn Rozean...
LARNED, KS
Hays Post

🏐 HMS wraps up season

The Hays Middle School Falcons concluded their volleyball season with the MSWAC tournament in Dodge City Saturday. The 7th graders took the league championship in three sets over Great Bend. The Falcons trailed 12-10 in the third set before rallying to win 15-12 over Great Bend. They finished their season...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays USD 489 considers stocking Narcan at schools

The Hays school board discussed a proposal Monday night to stock Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opiod overdose, at all USD 489 schools. School nurses and other district medical staff will be trained to administer the drug, which is a nasal spray. All schools are staffed with some type of medical staff daily.
HAYS, KS
