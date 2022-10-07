Read full article on original website
'California of Kansas': Hays water conservation successes — and future challenges
This town’s water problem couldn't be put off any longer. After an especially dry year, the wells that pumped water to Hays ran dangerously low in early 1992. If the northwest Kansas town did nothing, people feared they could run out of water by late summer. Most folks agreed...
Great Bend AD: Availability of officials declining at all levels
GREAT BEND — The goal of a good sports official is to remain invisible; to act as a fair and competent arbiter of the rules. But that goal becomes more difficult as those with a stake in the outcome of the game - parents, coaches, and athletes - become more vocal.
FHSU’s 102nd Homecoming an unforgettable success
Homecoming weekend at Fort Hays State University reminds alumni and community members alike of the value of coming together. Familiar faces from the 50 and 60-year reunion classes shared memories, jokes, and stories about their time at Fort Hays State. Those visiting for the first time in years felt nostalgia as they toured campus and stopped by new buildings and recently renovated spaces.
🏀 FHSU women slotted second in MIAA preseason polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Basketball was picked second in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls, released on Tuesday at MIAA Basketball Media Day. Missouri Southern, which shared the MIAA regular season title with Fort Hays State last year, was picked first in both polls.
Fort Hays State grad will take reins at Indiana high school
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Jared Leiker, longstanding Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving school board approval during a meeting on Oct. 6. Leiker will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July 2023. “Lawrenceburg...
⚽ FHSU women ranked 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State Women's Soccer is back in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for the first time since 2017, ranked No. 23 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The Tigers, still unbeaten this season at 8-0-6 overall, moved up from the receiving votes section of the poll last week to the Top 25 this week.
⛳ FHSU's Brasser wins Augustana Fall Regional Preview, Tigers sixth
LARCHWOOD, Iowa – Morgan Brasser topped a field of 66 golfers to win the Augustana Fall Regional Preview at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Brasser was tied for the tournament lead after the first round and then separated from the rest of the field on day two for a three-stroke win. The Tigers as a team finished sixth among the 11 teams competing in the tournament. It was Brasser's second individual tournament title in her collegiate career after winning the Holiday Inn Express Spring Regional Preview in St. Joseph, Mo. last spring.
🏀 Tiger men picked third in MIAA preseason polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Basketball was picked third in both the MIAA Coaches and Media Preseason Polls, released on Tuesday at MIAA Basketball Media Day. The Tigers finished third in the MIAA regular season standings last year, only a game back of co-champions Northwest Missouri State and Central Oklahoma.
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive end Miles Menges and wide received Collyn Kreutzer talked with the media Tuesday before they traveled to take on Central Oklahoma Saturday in Edmond.
🎧 Tony Hobson MIAA Media Day
Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson discusses the Tigers upcoming season at MIAA Basketball Media Day.
Number of students receiving free lunches in Hays USD 489 jumps
The Hays USD 489 school district reported a 16 percent increase in the number of students qualifying for free meals compared to the 2018-19 — the last full school year before the pandemic. The number of students receiving free lunches jumped from 926 in 2018-19 to 1,078 as of...
🏐 FHSU's Eshbaugh named MIAA Offensive Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State senior Mykah Eshbaugh earned MIAA Volleyball Offensive Athlete of the Week honors on Monday for helping the Tigers to a 3-0 record last week. The Tigers defeated Emporia State at home, then went on the road to knock off Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State.
⚽ Tiger women play to draw with Rogers State
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rogers State on Sunday. Both teams scored in the first half and neither were able to find a game winner in the second half. FHSU moved to 8-0-6, 3-0-4 MIAA and RSU to 4-4-6, 1-2-4 MIAA. The Hillcats...
⛳TMP girls 4th at Larned; headed back to state
LARNED – The TMP-Marian girls golf team is headed back to the 3-2-1A state golf tournament after a fourth place finish at the Larned Regional Monday at the Larned Country Club. The Monarchs combined for a 440 team total. Colby won the team title with a 377. Madelyn Rozean...
🏐 HMS wraps up season
The Hays Middle School Falcons concluded their volleyball season with the MSWAC tournament in Dodge City Saturday. The 7th graders took the league championship in three sets over Great Bend. The Falcons trailed 12-10 in the third set before rallying to win 15-12 over Great Bend. They finished their season...
🎙 Post Podcast: Technology upgrades benefit Holy Family Elementary students
On this episode of the Post Podcast Holy Family IT director Duff Watson shares information about recent technology upgrades in Hays Catholic Schools.
Hays USD 489 considers stocking Narcan at schools
The Hays school board discussed a proposal Monday night to stock Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opiod overdose, at all USD 489 schools. School nurses and other district medical staff will be trained to administer the drug, which is a nasal spray. All schools are staffed with some type of medical staff daily.
Man, woman dead after semi, SUV crash on Kansas highway
PAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Jackie F. Dillard, 71, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, was southbound on U.S. 183 at Kansas 156. The driver failed to stop at a posted stop...
Little Dinero Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in west Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
