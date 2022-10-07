Dead and Company ‘The Final Tour’: 27 Dates Across North America from May-July, 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Stereogum
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge, Announce New Music & Global Tour, Including North American Dates With Turnstile
It had to happen, and now it’s happening. The classic lineup of Blink-182 is back together. Longtime co-leader Tom DeLonge parted ways with Blink, under contentious circumstances, in 2015, and the band went on to record two more albums with Alkaline Trio leader Matt Skiba replacing DeLonge. Other things happened. Mark Hoppus contracted cancer and then recovered. Travis Barker became the go-to guy for an entire generation of rappers attempting to transition to pop-punk. Tom DeLonge became the world’s most famous UFO researcher and directed the forthcoming sci-fi movie Monsters Of California. And now all three members of Blink-182 have reunited for new music and for a gigantic world tour.
First (New Tour) Dates: Here’s Where You Can Find Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Concert Tickets Online
Blink-182 are back. It’s been nearly 30 years since the band got its start back in 1992, and over a decade since Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker released their last album. But this week the group announced its upcoming world tour — and their first new music together in years since DeLonge left the group in 2015. “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New Song EDGING out Friday,” the band shared with a humorous new clip to announce their long-rumored reunion. On the heels of their upcoming single “Edging,” out Oct....
RELATED PEOPLE
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy
Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Tom DeLonge Officially Returns to Blink-182, Tour Announced + New Music on the Way
Tom DeLonge is back in blink-182. The return of the estranged guitarist-vocalist of the veteran pop-punk band, also the visionary behind alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, was announced on the group's social media pages, which also promised that a new album is on the way, with the new song "Edging" set to debut on Oct. 14.
NME
Benefit concerts marking 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s ‘Chronic Town’ announced
Two concerts celebrating 40 years of R.E.M.’s debut EP ‘Chronic Town’ have been announced by The Black Crowes‘ Rich Robinson. Set to take place on December 14 and 15 in Georgia, the two concerts will double as benefit shows with proceeds going towards Planned Parenthood. The first event will be at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, while the following night’s concert will head to the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lost for decades, a relic from the Beatles’ last official concert in SF has been unearthed
It was rediscovered this year after it was thought to have been lost for decades.
Ringo Starr Wears Negative COVID Test as He Returns to Touring: 'On the Road Again'
The drummer, 82, was forced to cancel a series of concerts after testing positive for the virus earlier this month Ringo Starr is COVID-free and ready to rock! The former Beatles drummer, 82, announced on social media that he'll resume his current tour after testing negative for the virus, which he contracted earlier this month. "On the road again I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting. Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈✈️🥦☮️," he wrote on Instagram Monday. Starr shared the update alongside a...
Rare XK 140 Campaigned By Denise McCluggage Selling At Henderson's Collector Motor Series Auction
Performance, style, and comfort wrapped up in a vintage package. The early years of jaguar could best be summed up in just a few words mostly pertaining to the brands Incredible feats on the racing track. Combining luxury with performance, the iconic European auto maker now has a bit of a reputation to uphold. You can pretty much think the entirety of the 1950s for that as fierce competition force the Brands hand into making some truly spectacular automobiles. This particular 1956 Jaguar XK 140 is a great example of that and you’ll see exactly why after reading a little bit further.
CARS・
Comments / 0