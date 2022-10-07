ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay family of fallen soldier found solace in Gold Star community

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

East Bay family of fallen soldier found solace in Gold Star community 03:48

CONCORD - The family of Army Captain John Hallett, III visited his memorial on the campus of his alma mater, De La Salle High School this week to share his story as the Bay Area comes together to celebrate the military with San Francisco Fleet Week.

"A lot of hours spent here," Wendy Hallett, his mother, said on campus.  "It's important to be talking about our loss and our son."

The family thought of the school as a second home between the years of 1994 and 2003, all three of their sons graduated from De La Salle. Hallett would find his calling to serve in the military while at school, and would go on to attend West Point like his uncle.

"Well, he was a fun kid, he was full of mischief, he was not a gung-ho military kind of kid growing up, he was all about making friends," his mother told KPIX 5. "Like everyone said, they all thought he was their best friend."

Wendy Hallett (left) and John Hallett Jr. visit a memorial for their son John Hallett III at De La Salle High School in Concord. Hallett III was killed during a deployment to Afghanistan in 2009. CBS

Hallett got married in 2003 and served in Iraq. As he and his wife Lisa started a family, they had two boys, and a third child on the way when he deployed to Afghanistan in 2009. He was killed two weeks later and never met his daughter.

"Our focus and our sacrifice has been to deal with Lisa and the three children," said his father, John Hallett, Jr. "I can never complain, my sense of loss just doesn't even come close."

As Gold Star parents, they have leaned on their military community over the years and connected with other families thanks to organizations like TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. His father says he has met other parents who had no other children or grandchildren and thinks of their loss to put into perspective the death of his son.

"Well when the soldiers came to the door, [my husband] was essentially devastated, and I was like, 'We got to let these people in, this is hard for them too,'" Wendy Hallett said. "I kind of felt like we were invited into something bigger that other people had experienced."

The couple has become active members of TAPS, helping other families after they reach out to the nonprofit. The organization helps military families regardless of how their service member passed away. In recent years, they're hearing from loved ones with a service member who died by suicide or because of injuries from their time in the military or an illness related to it.

"TAPS is a family and we come together not because someone has died in the military but because someone who we loved, lived a life that included selfless service to this country," said Bonnie Carroll, the president and founder of the nonprofit. "Just knowing they are not alone is life-saving, to know that at your darkest hours there are others who are going to come alongside you and pull you through those very, very difficult times."

Carroll started TAPS nearly 30 years ago after the husband was killed in an Army plane crash. She said the organization works all year to provide services at no cost to their families while remaining independent from the Department of Defense.

"They understand that each family member has their own path of grief that they have to go through," John Hallett, Jr. told KPIX 5.

Hallett has become a mentor to his father as a man who packed so much life into his 30 years on earth.

His father said he can draw inspiration regularly from how Hallett conducted himself as a leader in the Army, doing the tough work in the field along with his soldiers. Hallett's faith as a Catholic remained with him until the day he died, the family learned he attended Mass and received Communion just days before he was killed. A model for future generations, including at the Catholic boys school that has a memorial in his honor.

"They walked this campus just like these kids are now and then they went out and made the ultimate sacrifice and it's real," his father said of the current students who pass by the stone tribute by the library.

The pride they showed on campus and the strength they maintain doesn't take way from the sadness of missing their son each day.

"You know you always hear on the news, oh it's them, it's them, and no it was us," Wendy Hallett said. "It never ends, but our son in my opinion is with me all the time."

Her love for the military has only grown since her son's death. She enjoys the work she does with TAPS and with Blue Star parents in the Bay Area to support the few who serve for all of us. She remains grateful that our country can maintain a volunteer military.

"I wanted to go hiking with him, biking with him and he was always too busy with his life, so it's like when I go hiking now or go on a bike ride, I got Johnny with me," she said. Her son also lives on in all of her grandchildren. "Seeing a little of his sparkle in one and his handsomeness in the other one, and his brilliance in another one. We see him everywhere."

Their message during Fleet Week is to ask communities around the Bay Area to not only honor the ultimate sacrifice made by so many service members but also celebrate their incredible lives.

"Our son served, and our son is gone, and he's gone for good, and that just hits home," Wendy Hallett said.

To learn more about TAPS, visit https://www.taps.org/ . The organization's 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline: 1-800-959-TAPS (8277). You can call if you lost a loved one in the military or know someone who did, regardless of how the service member died.

New San Francisco nonprofit tackles homelessness with fresh new socks

By Itay HodSAN FRANCISCO -- A newly established non-profit organization in San Francisco is assisting the city's unhoused residents by providing some of life's basic necessities.When it comes to giving a helping hand to the homeless, Healers Without Borders president and San Francisco native Brad Reiss likes to start at the feet and work his way up.  "These socks are a really good way to connect with folks and start to maybe break the chain of addiction," he said.  For the past eight months, Reiss and his team of volunteers at Healers Without Borders have been spending their days...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tree-trimmer killed in horrific Menlo Park wood chipper accident

MENLO PARK -- A worker on a tree-trimming crew in Menlo Park was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a wood-chipper.The incident happened on the 900 block of Peggy Lane near Bay Road just west of Flood Park. Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine.Menlo Park police said officers had responded to a report of a tree-trimmer who fell into a wood chipper. They arrived and found a male subject deceased from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office also responded. The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death. Officials said the company doing the tree trimming is S.P.  McLenanhan. Cal/OSHA has up to six month to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations.The identity of the worker has not been released. Police said the portion of Peggy Lane was still closed as of shortly after 3 p.m. for the investigation.
MENLO PARK, CA
Fleet Week in San Francisco is like homecoming for one Navy sailor

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- For one sailor participating in San Francisco's Fleet Week activities, this has been something of a homecoming.San Francisco is a familiar place for Lt. Jr. Grade Blair Murphy."It means a lot for me personally," he told KPIX 5 as his ship was pulling into San Francisco Bay. "My dad was in the Navy stationed in San Francisco, so it means a lot to be able to come back. Especially being with the Navy on a ship. My parents actually got married in San Francisco."It was his dad who inspired him to lead a life with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Police identify victim who died from mass shooting by UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Days after three were injured and one was killed in a shooting near UC Berkeley campus, police have identified the victim who died from his wounds.Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, 29, died at Highland Hospital from his wounds at around 6:36 a.m. He had been brought to the hospital just 5 hours earlier.The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue, about a block away from Unit 3, a complex made up of several buildings with dozens of dormitory housing, mostly first-year students. READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campusThe shooting broke out during a fight between several people. Dozens of shots were fired and at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.The three wounded were men ages 22, 24, and 28, and none of them was a student.Police did not provide any updates on whether a suspect had been identified.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot at Fisherman’s Wharf as Fleet Week wrapped up

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood as Fleet Week festivities wrapped up in the city. The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets, two blocks west from Pier 39, according to Deputy SFPD Chief Raj Vaswani, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Daughter of Stockton serial killer's Oakland victim speaks out

STOCKTON - Seven shootings attributed to a serial killer in Stockton have left six people dead. Investigators are continuing their hunt for the man who has terrorized the city. CBS13 spoke to the family of Miguel Vazquez, an Oakland man who is believed to have been the killer's first victim. Vazquez was shot and killed in April, and so far, his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killer. His daughter says the updates in the investigation have been hard to hear. "Finding out that a serial killer had killed my dad -- the memories came back,...
STOCKTON, CA
Spectacular San Francisco Fleet Week air show makes memories for father and son

SAN FRANCISCO -- There were thousands gathered to watch the Blue Angels perform their aerobatics over the waters off the shore of Crissy Field Friday, including a man and his young son.As awe inspiring as the machinery and spectacle of San Francisco's Fleet Week are, the occasion also reminds us of the people who gather at the water's edge to come together as a community. One such example is father Omari Price. Omari came to see the iconic Blue Angels roar in the skies over the San Francisco Bay carrying his three-year-old son Justin on his shoulders. Omari told KPIX 5 there...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thousands crowd S.F. North Beach for Italian Heritage celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- It was a busy Sunday in San Francisco with two major events, Fleet Week and the Italian Heritage Parade converging to boost post-pandemic spirits and small businesses' bottom lines.Thousands of people packed the waterfront and North Beach to take in the festivities."We're coming out of fact that we've been sheltering in place. We want to get back out and socialize. We're all social beings," said Italian Heritage Parade-watcher David Esposito.The fun wasn't just for Italian-Americans, of course -- everyone from any background was welcome at this celebration."We got the whole crew. Got my aunts,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video

OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
OAKLAND, CA
National record for heaviest pumpkin crushed at annual Half Moon Bay weigh-off

HALF MOON BAY – A Minnesota grower squashed a national record for growing the largest pumpkin at the "Super Bowl of Weigh-Offs," otherwise known as the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay. Travis Gienger's Rhino Gourd weighed in at a staggering 2,560 pounds on Monday, beating the North American record set just last week in a pumpkin weigh-off in Clarence, New York.  With the first-place prize set at a whopping $9 per pound, the massive gourd raked in $23,040 for Gienger, who hails from Anoka, Minnesota. "To create a new North American largest pumpkin is just incredible," Gienger...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
