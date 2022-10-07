How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program

Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
How Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctors Program is 'humanizing' the patient experience
Peter Gliatto, MD, director of Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctor Program, said one of the greatest advantages to working in a home-based care program is that it gives physicians more time with patients and in turn humanizes the healthcare experience. Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctor program has been around for more than...
beckershospitalreview.com
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds
The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare system algorithms add to disparities in cancer care
Many healthcare systems are using algorithms to identify patients for specialty care, but many underserved groups have incomplete records, resulting in more disparities, according to a study published Oct. 4 in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. Researchers from Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute at the...
A key step on the road to health equity: improving patient flow
Earlier this year, the National Academies reported that more than 20 percent of all donated organs are wasted, despite the fact that “on average, 17 people die every day from the lack of available organs for transplant.” The major cause of this waste was a lack of available surgeons to perform surgery at the time needed to harvest and transplant donated organs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
The present and future role of nurses in the new digital health era
In a recent review published in JMIR Nursing, researchers reviewed nursing practices and additional skills required to be mastered by nurses in the digital health revolution, with the use of digital technologies exponentially increasing during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. Nursing roles have expanded digitally and evolved to...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 observations and emerging health IT trends
Digital transformation accelerated in the last few years and CIOs have elevated responsibility as strategic business leaders for their organizations. I learned how CIOs are thinking about their role, and building teams, at the Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event in Chicago, Oct. 4 to 7. The event brought together thousands of IT and revenue cycle executives to discuss big ideas and share insights into how they're tackling complex challenges. With the beautiful Lake Michigan right outside, executives gathered at Navy Pier in Chicago to have invigorating conversations about what's ahead in health IT.
beckershospitalreview.com
$2.8M grant to develop opioid overdose detection, response
The National Institutes of Health awarded a $2.8 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant to West Lafayette, Ind.-based Rescue Biomedical. Funding will be distributed over four years and will contribute to the development of technology that detects when a person is overdosing on an opioid and delivers naloxone to reverse the action, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
beckershospitalreview.com
Education programs can help boost awareness for gender discrimination
Gender discrimination still persists in the workforce, but hospitals and health systems are working to address it, particularly for midcareer women. According to a Harvard Business Review survey of more than 100 female senior executives, half said they experienced the most gender discrimination in their mid-30s to late 40s. One...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meditech creates two new workspaces for third-party developers
Meditech has expanded its Greenfield workspace to include two new collaborative environments that help third-party developers and customers test innovations within their EHRs. The first expansion is Greenfield Alliance. Organizations can apply to be a part of the alliance and work with Meditech to develop new tools to enhance the company's EHR system, according to a Oct. 6 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
BD recalls sterilization containers over infection risk
BD is recalling 17 types of metal containers that hospitals use when sterilizing surgical tools after learning some may be capable of spreading infectious pathogens, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 7. In a letter alerting customers of the recall, BD said some products failed a test that assesses whether...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kessler Foundation awarded $2.24M federal grant
The West Orange, N.J..-based Kessler Foundation received a $2.24 million grant from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research. Funding will be distributed over five years to fund the Northern New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury System, part of the national Traumatic Brain Injury Model System, which is the largest long-term study of people who have experienced traumatic brain injury, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nationwide Children's Denise Zabawski on the challenges — and advantages — of being a CIO at a children's hospital
Being the CIO of a children's hospital has challenges that an IT executive at a regular health system might not encounter. For one, health IT software is often developed with adult patients in mind, with kids as an afterthought, according to Denise Zabawski, CIO of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. But that ends up giving leaders like her input on the design of pediatric programs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tech execs left CommonSpirit before IT upheaval
At least five IT executives exited CommonSpirit Health in the months leading up to an IT security incident that began disrupting care in early October, including the chief digital and information officer. Chicago-based CommonSpirit, which operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 other healthcare sites in 21 states, confirmed an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Another COVID-19 treatment seems to be waning in efficacy, study finds
Global drugmaker Merck reported Oct. 6 its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Lagevrio, did not reduce hospitalizations and deaths in a trial sponsored by the University of Oxford, adding to other indicators that COVID-19 treatments are losing their strength. In a study of more than 25,000 people — with nearly all of...
Report: CVS Mulls Purchase of Healthcare Provider Cano
Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health to hire 300 international nurses
Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to hire 300 international nurses to help offset the nursing shortage, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC affiliate WCNC. Candidates are sourced through Novant Health's international nurse fellowship program. The health system is competing for skilled nurses in a hot job market, with hospital systems across the country vying for the same employees. The international nurse fellowship has resulted in the hiring of more than 100 international nurses to date, according to the report.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS seeks comment on first healthcare provider directory
CMS is seeking public input on a relatively new concept for the agency: the "National Directory of Healthcare Providers and Services," which will contain information on healthcare providers and services. A request for information was sent out this week. The agency's view is that healthcare directories can potentially serve as...
Comments / 0