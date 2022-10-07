How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program

Digital transformation accelerated in the last few years and CIOs have elevated responsibility as strategic business leaders for their organizations. I learned how CIOs are thinking about their role, and building teams, at the Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event in Chicago, Oct. 4 to 7. The event brought together thousands of IT and revenue cycle executives to discuss big ideas and share insights into how they're tackling complex challenges. With the beautiful Lake Michigan right outside, executives gathered at Navy Pier in Chicago to have invigorating conversations about what's ahead in health IT.

