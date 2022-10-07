ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

BBC

Why Russia but not China faces human rights action

This week, the UN Human Rights Council did something unprecedented. It focussed its attention on two permanent members of the UN Security Council: China and Russia. The Human Rights Council is the world's top human rights body. Its mandate is to promote human rights everywhere, to condemn violations everywhere, without fear or favour.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together

China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
INDIA
Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
POTUS
CNBC

North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

This Sukkot, peace and Jewish agricultural law have Morocco’s etrog industry blossoming

(JTA) — A bumper crop of etrogs is taking a more direct route to Israel this year, thanks to a historic confluence of geopolitics and religious observance. Once home to the largest Jewish community in the Arab world, Morocco has a long history producing the citrus fruit used by millions of Jews every Sukkot — in fact, tradition holds that etrog trees were first planted in the Atlas mountains nearly 2,000 years ago by Jews who found shelter amongst the Berber tribes there after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

U.S. Accuses China, Russia of Enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. "The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two...
FOREIGN POLICY
Cleveland Jewish News

85-year-old American citizen freed from Iran after six years of detention

An 85-year-old Iranian-American who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016 arrived and was reunited with his family in Abu Dhabi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. Baquer Namazi, a former United Nations official and U.S. citizen, was wrongfully detained and held by the Iranian regime under accusations...
IMMIGRATION
Cleveland Jewish News

Energean begins testing Karish gas rig’s systems

Greek-British energy company Energean is set to begin testing its ability to transfer natural gas at the Karish gas rig, located in Israel’s Mediterranean economic waters, on Sunday. The experiment entails the movement of gas from the Israeli coast to the floating rig (the opposite direction from when the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cleveland Jewish News

Wellesley’s student paper editorial board says anti-Israel Mapping Project ‘is providing a vital service’

Wellesley College’s student newspaper endorsed the controversial Boston “Mapping Project” last week in an article penned by the editorial board, claiming the project provides a “vital service.”. The project, published this past summer by BDS supporters, links a range of Massachusetts-based Jewish groups, synagogues, schools, police...
WELLESLEY, MA
Cleveland Jewish News

IDF soldier dies of wounds following Jerusalem attack

A female Israeli soldier died of her wounds following a shooting attack on Saturday night at the Shuafat checkpoint in eastern Jerusalem. The Israel Defense Forces idenitified her on Sunday morning as 18-year old Sgt. Noa Lazar, a member of the Military Police’s Erez battalion who was raised in Bat Hefer.
MILITARY
Cleveland Jewish News

Chabad organizes Yom Kippur gatherings across the UAE

Two years after the Abraham Accords were signed, the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked its latest milestone by coming together to observe Yom Kippur at multiple locations across the country. The UAE’s Jewish community has an estimated 3,000-5,000 members from around the world, among a nation...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Gay Palestinian asylum seeker beheaded in Hebron

An unnamed suspect was arrested by the Palestinian Authority police on Wednesday after recording himself beheading a 25-year-old gay Palestinian man in Hebron. The suspect was arrested near the scene of the crime soon afterward. The victim was identified as Ahmad Abu Murkiyeh, who according to Israeli media had lived in Israel for the past two years as an asylum seeker, as his life would be in danger if he returned to the West Bank.
WORLD
NPR

A U.S. special envoy responds to Iran on nuclear talks, protests over a woman's death

We hear an answer now to critics of the U.S. approach to Iran. The United States has been trying to resume an agreement over Iran's nuclear program. Iranians would accept limits on their nuclear activities, and the U.S. would lift some sanctions. Negotiations have dragged but not officially died, and human rights activist Hadi Ghaemi told us this week the United States should just pull out, given Iran's recent repression of protesters.
ADVOCACY

