Indiana State

abc57.com

Voter registration closes Tuesday, early voting begins Wednesday in Indiana

One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect... Indiana Republican Party files lawsuit against St. Joseph County... Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources. Unsettled weather starting late Tuesday. Notre Dame defeats BYU in Shamrock Series game. Sunny and 70 Monday; rain midweek. Annual Michiana Chili...
cbs4indy.com

Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate. Coordinated in part by the The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.
indianapublicradio.org

Epidemiologist says Hoosiers should get bivalent vaccines before winter

What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologists in Indiana recommend Hoosiers get bivalent COVID-19 vaccines before winter. Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. The COVID-19 vaccines target both the original strain and the newer omicron variant. “The two of those combined provide protection from the older...
Jake Wells

Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks

As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
WISH-TV

How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
wevv.com

Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, following thousands of complaints

Pink Energy, a North Carolina based solar panel company, has filled for bankruptcy two weeks after permanently closing their doors. Last month, 44News spoke with several Indiana customers that purchased solar panels from the company, hoping to save money on future electricity bills. Nakia Cummins purchased $60,000 in panels last November, but quickly ran into issues. He was one of many that claimed the solar panels either did not work at all, or didn't produce the Kilowatts promised.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana doubles grants to $10 million for teacher recruitment, retention

Indiana schools and community partners will receive more than $10 million in funding to attract and retain educators throughout the state. The Indiana Department of Education originally designated $5 million for its “Attract, Prepare, Retain” grant. However, the number and quality of grant applications led the department to increase the amount to $10.6 million. Funding for the grant comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and will be allocated to schools and educators in 29 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
