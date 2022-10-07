Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Plummeting unicorn births underscore a changing venture capital market
That’s true when we consider nation-level populations. It’s also true when we consider the rate at which new unicorns are born, measured by the pace at which global startups reach the $1 billion valuation threshold. Once rare, unicorns became far more pedestrian during the 2020-2021 peak of the last venture capital cycle. What’s old is new again — we’re seeing unicorn formation slow.
Trump-tied SPAC delays vote after falling short on shareholder support
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension.
Motley Fool
Why Peloton Stock Topped the Market Today
The connected exercise-equipment specialist rallies a bit on its CEO's words. Kevin McCarthy has pledged to improve fundamentals; he also touted his team's restructuring efforts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
Diagnostics firm Bio-Rad in talks to merge with Qiagen - WSJ
Oct 10 (Reuters) - California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.N) is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV (QIA.DE), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Levi Strauss cuts 2022 profit forecast on softening demand, strong dollar
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
getnews.info
MOY Protocol launches DEFI mechanism and Auto-Stake function to create innovative DEFI meta-finance
MONEY Protocol (MOY Protocol) is a new financial protocol that makes trading easier and more efficient, providing $MOY token holders with a consistent monthly profit of over 100% by continuous minting model. The founding team of MOY has made great achievements throughout the financial world, summarizing complex economic models through...
US News and World Report
Greek Industrial Output Rises 3.9% Y/y in August
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 3.9% in August compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 6.5% increase in July, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday. A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 4.3% from the same month in 2021....
CNBC
How to choose between using a robo-advisor and using a traditional financial advisor to manage your investments
Managing your investments can be an arduous task, especially when the market feels extremely volatile or you're nearing a major milestone like retirement and you're afraid of making a misstep. Luckily, though, you have different options to help guide you on your investing journey. Financial advisors have always been a...
getnews.info
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
“Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026”. Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Industry, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report and...
TechCrunch
Could corporates be good matchmakers for startups and VCs?
Rather, it’s an initiative in which the cloud infrastructure company curates a group of its startup customers and presents them to venture capitalists, each of which committed $50 million to back companies building on Cloudflare Workers. The list of 26 venture funds includes big players like NEA and Boldstart and smaller firms like Pear VC. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told me that number has continued to grow since the project was announced in September.
getnews.info
Prurigo Nodularis (PN) Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate by 2032 – DelveInsight | Menlo Therapeutics, Galderma, Kiniksa Pharma, Sanofi, Maruho, Trevi Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharma
The Prurigo Nodularis market size is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. DelveInsight’s “Prurigo Nodularis (PN) Market Insights, Epidemiology,...
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
Get ready for some earnings
There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings.
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
US News and World Report
Instant View: Sept Payrolls Beat Gives Fed Room to Stay Aggressive
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% the previous month, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while. Nonfarm payrolls increased by...
US News and World Report
Evans: Close Alignment on Rate Hikes, Still Chance for Soft Landing
CHICAGO (Reuters) -There is a strong consensus at the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise the target policy rate to around 4.5% by March and hold it there while the central bank evaluates the impact on inflation and gives supply chains time to heal, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Monday.
CNBC
Hong Kong tech stocks drag market down 2%; Asia markets drop
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading losses as Chinese chip stocks listed in the city plunged following new export rules from the U.S. Later this week, the Bank of Korea will announce its benchmark interest rate decision, Singapore is set to announce its GDP estimate for the third quarter and China releases inflation data.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets fall ahead of U.S. jobs report
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November. Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.
BBC
Scottish airline Loganair goes on the market
Scottish airline Loganair is being sold with the hope of new owners taking over the business by mid-2023. The company confirmed that advisers had been appointed to find a buyer for the Glasgow-based business. It is the UK's largest regional airline, operating for more than 60 years, with over 900...
