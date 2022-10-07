Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Ethiopia Peace Talks Delayed for Logistical Reasons
NAIROBI (Reuters) -African Union-led peace talks proposed for this weekend to try to end a two-year-old conflict in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region have been delayed for logistical reasons, Tigray forces and two diplomatic sources said on Friday. Ethiopia's government and Tigray forces said on Wednesday that they accepted the AU's...
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise
Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger
A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
U.S. military kills two ISIS fighters in 'very rare' raid inside Syria – and two others in an airstrike
The U.S. military on Wednesday killed a senior fighter with the Islamic State terrorist group and a fellow combatant in a "very rare" operation inside a part of Syria controlled by the government, and killed two top ISIS officials Thursday in an airstrike, according to two U.S. military officials. The...
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sweden's Saab built one of the world's best non-stealth fighters, but its CEO says that's not enough to outsell US jets
Saab's CEO says that when competing against US-made military hardware, the Swedish company doesn't have "a completely level playing field."
Uganda’s President Apologises to Kenya on Behalf of His Large Adult Son
NAIROBI, Kenya – Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has apologised to the whole of Kenya – and Uganda – over bizarre tweets sent by his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, threatening to capture neighbouring Kenya’s capital in less than two weeks. “I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
Burkina Faso army captain announces overthrow of military government
OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening.
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
Citrus County Chronicle
Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
France 24
The truth about the mysterious videos of parachutists filmed the day of Burkina Faso’s coup
Two videos showing parachutists jump from a plane in the skies above Burkina Faso started circulating online on September 30, with many claiming that the videos proved that foreign soldiers participated in the coup d’état, which ended Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba's period in power. Turns out, however, that these videos show soldiers being trained as parachutists during a normal exercise.
The Jewish Press
IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
US carries out airstrike in Syria and kills TWO ISIS leaders - just hours after killing another terror commander in US special forces raid
The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria just hours after a top ISIS leader was shot dead by special forces in a midnight raid. At 6.23pm local time, US forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and Abu Mu'Ad al Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for 'prisoner affairs.'
Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group
Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
WATCH: Tourist Spots Critically Endangered Indochinese Black Leopard
Recently, a tourist in Thailand spotted and filmed a rare sight when they came across… The post WATCH: Tourist Spots Critically Endangered Indochinese Black Leopard appeared first on Outsider.
The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup
Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
Comments / 0