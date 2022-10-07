ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ethiopia Peace Talks Delayed for Logistical Reasons

NAIROBI (Reuters) -African Union-led peace talks proposed for this weekend to try to end a two-year-old conflict in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region have been delayed for logistical reasons, Tigray forces and two diplomatic sources said on Friday. Ethiopia's government and Tigray forces said on Wednesday that they accepted the AU's...
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Benzinga

Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger

A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
Citrus County Chronicle

Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
France 24

The truth about the mysterious videos of parachutists filmed the day of Burkina Faso’s coup

Two videos showing parachutists jump from a plane in the skies above Burkina Faso started circulating online on September 30, with many claiming that the videos proved that foreign soldiers participated in the coup d’état, which ended Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba's period in power. Turns out, however, that these videos show soldiers being trained as parachutists during a normal exercise.
The Jewish Press

IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
Daily Mail

US carries out airstrike in Syria and kills TWO ISIS leaders - just hours after killing another terror commander in US special forces raid

The United States has carried out an airstrike in Syria just hours after a top ISIS leader was shot dead by special forces in a midnight raid. At 6.23pm local time, US forces conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu 'Ala, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and Abu Mu'Ad al Qahtani, an ISIS official responsible for 'prisoner affairs.'
The Guardian

Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group

Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
AFP

The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
