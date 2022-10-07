ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments

Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
wnypapers.com

NYS Canal Corp. announces fall fishing initiative in WNY is now an annual program to support fishing environment, angling community & local businesses

Several Lake Ontario tributaries to receive increased water from Erie Canal, improving spawning conditions & enhancing fishing opportunities. √ Water release schedule is now live on updated website. The New York State Canal Corp. announced that, after a successful two-year trial run, its fall fishing initiative is now a permanent...
WKBW-TV

Buffalo leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign 'Grieving Families Act' into law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
wnynewsnow.com

Layoffs Expected At Dunkirk Immunotherapy Company

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Nearly 40 employees of a immunotherapy company in Dunkirk are expected to be laid off. This is according to a WARN notice filed last week from ImmunityBio. The company paced 38 employees on inactive status and announced they will lose their job as of December 28.
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
Wallpaper*

Buffalo AKG Art Museum by OMA looks to the future

When I was growing up in Buffalo, New York, it was in a decades-long post-industrial slump, and known mainly for chicken wings, act-of-God blizzards, and a beloved, often heartbreaking football team. But it had a glorious past as one of America’s most prosperous cities, and an exceptional legacy of art and architecture, including the world-renowned Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Now, Buffalo is experiencing a long-awaited rebirth, along with a stunning overhaul for this gem of a cultural institution.
2 On Your Side

Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
wnypapers.com

Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown

New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
96.1 The Breeze

Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
