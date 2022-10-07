Read full article on original website
NY Fed Reserve Bank president talks inflation, Western New York's regional economy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday marked was another down day on Wall Street as investors fear that the latest report of strong hiring by employers could cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively to cool down the economy and inflation. They worry that, in turn, could trigger...
New York's Bail Reform: Politicians call for change
New York’s bail reform laws have been heavily discussed among New York politicians since the sweeping reform in 2019, prohibiting cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies.
Protest against the Iranian government held in Niagara Square
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the death of a 22-year-old woman in Iran last month, thousands around the world are taking to the streets in protest. The protests began after a 22-year-old woman died while in custody, following a violation by Iran's so-called "morality police" for what they called a violation of their dress code.
New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
Bills economic impact on Orchard Park limited with lack of hotels
Orchard Park may be home to the Bills, but there’s no room at the inn, or for that matter, no inn for out of town fans to pay a visit. One leader says that hurts the town’s economic impact
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Town Board to hold a public hearing on breaching tax cap
The Grand Island Town Board has set a public hearing to discuss the tax cap for 8 p.m. Oct. 17 in Grand Island Town Hall. In addition, the Town Board has scheduled two workshop meetings to be held to discuss the 2023 town budget. These meetings will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11:15 a.m. Oct. 19.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments
Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
Thursday deadline passes for alleged Tops Market mass shooter to file paperwork
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lawyers for alleged Tops Market mass shooter Payton Gendron have not filed the necessary paperwork needed to pursue a psychiatric defense or extreme emotional disturbance, according to a New York State court spokesperson. The deadline was for that was Thursday, October 6. Gendron's defense team...
wnypapers.com
NYS Canal Corp. announces fall fishing initiative in WNY is now an annual program to support fishing environment, angling community & local businesses
Several Lake Ontario tributaries to receive increased water from Erie Canal, improving spawning conditions & enhancing fishing opportunities. √ Water release schedule is now live on updated website. The New York State Canal Corp. announced that, after a successful two-year trial run, its fall fishing initiative is now a permanent...
Local leaders donate 100k check to Italian Cultural Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Italian Cultural Center in North Buffalo is celebrating Italian Heritage Month and it’s one year anniversary. Local leaders helped celebrate by donating $100,000 check to the center. Watch the full segment above.
Layoffs coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio in Dunkirk
Layoffs are coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio, a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company in Dunkirk.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign 'Grieving Families Act' into law
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
wnynewsnow.com
Layoffs Expected At Dunkirk Immunotherapy Company
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Nearly 40 employees of a immunotherapy company in Dunkirk are expected to be laid off. This is according to a WARN notice filed last week from ImmunityBio. The company paced 38 employees on inactive status and announced they will lose their job as of December 28.
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
The 716 Is Really Showing Its Talent On Homegrown Heat
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
Wallpaper*
Buffalo AKG Art Museum by OMA looks to the future
When I was growing up in Buffalo, New York, it was in a decades-long post-industrial slump, and known mainly for chicken wings, act-of-God blizzards, and a beloved, often heartbreaking football team. But it had a glorious past as one of America’s most prosperous cities, and an exceptional legacy of art and architecture, including the world-renowned Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Now, Buffalo is experiencing a long-awaited rebirth, along with a stunning overhaul for this gem of a cultural institution.
Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown
New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
