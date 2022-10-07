Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
US News and World Report
French Luxury Groups to Highlight Sector's Resilience as Demand Holds up for Now
PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury groups LVMH, Gucci-owner Kering and Hermes are expected to post double-digit third-quarter sales growth as demand for high-end fashion from tourists and shoppers revamping post-pandemic wardrobes remains strong. The sector has sailed above stock market turbulence, lockdowns in China and soaring inflation in recent months,...
US News and World Report
Hyundai, Kia Auto Parts Supplier in Alabama Fined for Child Labor Violations
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, and have fined the company and a labor recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday. In August,...
Crest & Colgate deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022
Shoppers are using Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale to save big on popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. But the Prime Early Access Sale also offers big savings on essentials, such as products from Crest and Colgate. So many best-sellers are on sale, including Crest 3D Whitestrips...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Sells $1 Million Worth of Quirky New Perfume, 'Burnt Hair'
(Reuters) - The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has scented a new opportunity to capitalise on quirky products, launching a perfume called "Burnt Hair" that he said sold 10,000 bottles to earn a million dollars in just a few hours. "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business...
Yes, You Can Still Travel on a Budget During Inflation
I heard a podcast last week about how runaway inflation in Argentina has caused everyone to party more. Why? When inflation gets really bad, there’s no reason to save cash for a later date since it will only get less valuable. So Argentines tend to spend their paychecks as soon as they come in, filling bars and restaurants and generally living for the moment. It’s macroeconomic YOLO. U.S. inflation is not as bad — or as chronic — as Argentina’s. And prices for many travel...
US News and World Report
Chile's Copper Miners Seek Transport Alternatives Due to Crime Wave
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean miners including state-owned Codelco will evaluate transportation alternatives after a key railway suspended transport of a major copper product due to growing theft in the country's main mining region, the state firm said on Tuesday. Chile is the world's top copper producer but a recent wave...
US News and World Report
U.S. Corporate Bond ETFs Plunge in Global Debt Market Rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some U.S. corporate bond indicators have hit or are approaching new lows this week as a rout in the UK bond market and U.S. inflation worries slammed global debt valuations. BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF - a major exchange-traded fund tracking the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
KIDS・
U.S. FDA authorizes updated COVID booster shots for children as young as 5
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Omicron-tailored COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for children, a move that will boost the government's fall vaccination campaign.
KIDS・
US News and World Report
Trump-Tied SPAC Delays Vote After Falling Short on Shareholder Support
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company postponed on Monday its shareholder vote to Nov. 3 after failing to garner enough support to win a 12-month extension. At least 65% of the shareholders of Digital World...
US News and World Report
U.S. Scrambles to Prevent Export Curbs on China Chips From Disrupting Supply Chain
OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK...
US News and World Report
Lyft Testing New Pay Algorithm to Lure Drivers
(Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. The test follows a similar move by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and underlines how the companies are...
Comments / 0