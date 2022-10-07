Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
tipranks.com
Cannabis stocks could rise about three times in near-term, says Stifel
Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou notes yesterday’s "surprise announcement" from President Biden of three executive actions surrounding cannabis pardons and initiating a review on cannabis scheduling, calling this "the most important development in US cannabis history since the Cole Memo." The most near term impact could be passing the SAFE Act, most likely through the NDAA in the lame duck session, and as a result he sees cannabis company shares "having the potential to increase up to 3x from current levels in short order." In the longer-term, dependent on scheduling outcomes, 280E could be addressed, which he sees having the potential to improve operating cash flows by 50%-250% for companies he covers in the space, Partheniou tells investors, adding "we could be on the cusp of a secular cannabis bull market." Stocks he covers that could be beneficiaries include Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), TerrAscend (TRSSF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). Other stocks in the space include Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FedEx (FDX) Earnings Warning: Recession Harbinger or Single-Stock Hiccup?
Investors have plenty of worries – chief among them inflation and a potential recession. But the engine that ultimately drives the stock market is corporate profits. As long as earnings growth stays on track, then corporate America—and by extension, your stock portfolio—remains on solid ground. Which is...
UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical,...
getnews.info
Prurigo Nodularis (PN) Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate by 2032 – DelveInsight | Menlo Therapeutics, Galderma, Kiniksa Pharma, Sanofi, Maruho, Trevi Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharma
The Prurigo Nodularis market size is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. DelveInsight’s “Prurigo Nodularis (PN) Market Insights, Epidemiology,...
CVS Health Stock Falls After Change In Medicare Star Ratings
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released its 2023 Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. Based on the newly released 2023 Star Ratings, which will impact revenues in 2024, the percentage of CVS Health Corp's CVS Aetna Medicare Advantage members in 4+ Star plans is expected to drop to 21%, as compared to 87% based on the 2022 Star Ratings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Employment Report, Bad Ramifications: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Ford, Kroger, Merck and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Bristol Myers Squibb, Ford, Fortinet, General Motors, Kraft Heinz, Kroger, Merck, Procter & Gamble, Toast and more.
US News and World Report
Nvidia Says It Does Not Expect New U.S. Export Hit Its Business
(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Friday said it does not expect new U.S. export control rules against sending chips to Chinese supercomputing systems to have a material affect on its business. Nvidia said the it had already been made subject to rules, which it disclosed to investors last month, saying...
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after solid U.S. job report
Wall Street’s three main indexes weakened on Friday even though the U.S. job market confirmed that the economy is on solid footing as the country reported that nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 250,000 for...
Nasdaq Dips 150 Points; Gold Down 2%
U.S. stocks pared gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 29,151.57 while the NASDAQ fell 1.42% to 10,501.08. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.95% to 3,604.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.3%...
US News and World Report
Drug Shows Promise Against Autoimmune Disease Scleroderma
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers report early success with using an existing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug to treat systemic sclerosis, a rare but potentially devastating autoimmune condition. The disease, a subset of scleroderma, hardens the skin and affects internal organs, but no approved treatment for it exists.
Tesla's Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity, BMW Posts Lower Quarterly Sales, Lockheed To Resume Delivery Of F-35 Jets: Top Stories Monday, Oct. 10
The U.S. auto safety agency will close an investigation started in 2017 regarding the safety of some Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co's GT tires used on motor homes. Goodyear Tire & Rubber recalled 173,000 G159 tires size 275/70R22.5 used on recreational vehicles because of the potential for catastrophic tread separations.
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
This Dividend King Explains Why Supply Chains Matter
Supply chains have been a major economic headwind globally, with Procter & Gamble's recent results showing how insidious the problem is.
US News and World Report
FTC Files Slimmed-Down Complaint in Fight With Meta Over Within Acquisition
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Antitrust enforcers who have asked a federal judge to stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality content maker Within filed a shorter version of their complaint on Friday. The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit in July saying that Meta's acquisition of Within...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide Ahead of September Jobs Report
Stocks popped higher out of the gate Thursday after early morning data showed a bigger-than-expected jump in weekly jobless claims. But the gain was short-lived, with markets turning lower after a Federal Reserve official chimed in on rate hikes. Thursday's trading marked the second straight loss in a week that started out with a remarkable 765-point gain for the Dow.
tipranks.com
New Oriental Education Dips Amid SEC Scrutiny
Shares of New Oriental Education and Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) went down in pre-market trading on Monday as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) named Oriental Education in a Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) update. The HFCAA which came into effect in 2020 requires the SEC to identify...
Comments / 0