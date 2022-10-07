ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Aircraft#Healthday
The Hill

China’s containment conspiracy theories finally come true

The Chinese government has for decades mischaracterized American policies it opposes as a broad conspiracy to “contain” China. China’s containment dreams feature prominently in official criticism of America’s overall Indo-Pacific strategy and on specific issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the South China Seas, Pacific Islands, the Quad and, of course, human rights.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy