US News and World Report
U.S. Corporate Bond ETFs Plunge in Global Debt Market Rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some U.S. corporate bond indicators have hit or are approaching new lows this week as a rout in the UK bond market and U.S. inflation worries slammed global debt valuations. BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF - a major exchange-traded fund tracking the...
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some rays of hope emerging
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices were unchanged for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
French Luxury Groups to Highlight Sector's Resilience as Demand Holds up for Now
PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury groups LVMH, Gucci-owner Kering and Hermes are expected to post double-digit third-quarter sales growth as demand for high-end fashion from tourists and shoppers revamping post-pandemic wardrobes remains strong. The sector has sailed above stock market turbulence, lockdowns in China and soaring inflation in recent months,...
Billionaire Investor Yuri Milner Relinquishes Russian Citizenship
(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and...
