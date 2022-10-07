Read full article on original website
Shaun
4d ago
No. Let the country and its people resolve their own problems. Every time their government gets international support, their politicians pocket the money.
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
Haiti government asks for international military assistance
Haiti's government has asked for international military assistance as it grapples with interlocked health, energy and security crises, according to a statement from Jean-Junior Joseph, advisor to Haiti's Prime Minister.
Haiti Requests Foreign Armed Forces To Help Amid Crisis
Unrest is growing in Haiti’s capital weeks after the government announced steep hikes to fuel prices on the island, despite fears it could cause an already frail economy to collapse and inflation that has soared to over 30%. “We've been suffering for a long time,” a local resident and...
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia
North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Child marriage comes with a heavy cost for young girls in Africa – but there’s one clear way out
650 million women and girls alive today were married before their 18th birthday. That’s one of the startling figures contained in a 2021 UNICEF report about child marriage. Africa’s sub-Saharan region is home to nine of the ten countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world.
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'
When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants
A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
‘Pablo Escobar of Heroin’ Released in US Prisoner Exchange
A notorious Afghan drug lord known as the “Pablo Escobar of heroin” was given a hero’s welcome by Taliban leaders after being released from US custody in a prisoner swap. Bashir Noorzai has spent the last 17 years in a US prison after being convicted for owning...
US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat
The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned. It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West,...
