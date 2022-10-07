ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Shaun
4d ago

No. Let the country and its people resolve their own problems. Every time their government gets international support, their politicians pocket the money.

CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Haiti Requests Foreign Armed Forces To Help Amid Crisis

Unrest is growing in Haiti’s capital weeks after the government announced steep hikes to fuel prices on the island, despite fears it could cause an already frail economy to collapse and inflation that has soared to over 30%. “We've been suffering for a long time,” a local resident and...
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Bus of senior citizens pursued on Cape Cod by National Guard member who thought they were migrants

A member of the National Guard went rogue and terrorised a group of senior citizens on a bus tour of Cape Cod as part of an effort to help Ron DeSantis’s campaign to bus migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.The shocking scene played out last Monday, according to the Cape Cod Times, which interviewed the bus driver and spoke with local National Guard officials. But the proof of the incident itself comes from the hand of the perpetrator, who live-streamed his threatening behaviour on Facebook.In the video, 51-year-old Lt Col Christopher Hoffman is heard praising Ron DeSantis’s scheme to...
