Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
Kremlin: Putin to meet U.N. nuclear watchdog chief in Russia on Tuesday
MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Russia. Grossi heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has for months been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Behind Moscow’s bluster, sanctions are making Russia suffer
Fears that Russia is navigating its way around sanctions are unfounded, according to experts who say Moscow is suffering a bigger hit than institutions such as the World Bank have been predicting. Some analysts have interpreted the strength of the rouble, the size of the warchest of cash available to...
Ukraine Army Successfully Shoots Down An Entire Russian Platoon In 1 Minute, Soldier Reveals
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully shot down an entire Russian military unit in one minute amid its counteroffensive operation on the eastern front, according to a soldier who survived the attack. In a new video posted Sunday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), a Russian soldier, whose...
Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’
Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Moment pedestrian bridge in Kyiv hit by missile
An explosion hit close to a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv this morning, 10 October, in the wake of a huge blast that hit a bridge in Crimea on Saturday.Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge which is close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.Eight civilians have been killed and 24 injured as a result of strikes in Kyiv this morning, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.Vladimir Putin has called Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia-Crimea Bridge explosion: What we know so farUkrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk townCrimea bridge attack was terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says
Vindman on wave of attacks in Ukraine: Russia is a ‘one-trick pony’
Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Monday called Russia a “one-trick pony” and knocked Moscow’s recent strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine. “Russia really is a one-trick pony. It cannot do anything on the battlefield. It’s getting defeated at every turn,” Vindman said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”
Fact Check: Do Videos Show Missile Hitting Russia's Kerch Bridge in Crimea?
Footage which appeared to show an aerial missile strike was posted hours after the attack in Crimea, but OSINT analysts are skeptical.
Shock twist in Crimea bridge blast as top Russian judge involved in sensitive Gazprom case is killed in explosion
THERE has been a shock twist in the Crimea bridge blast probe after it was revealed a top Russian judge involved in a sensitive Gazprom case was killed in the explosion. Sergey Maslov, 42, was driving a black Cadillac next to the truck believed to have been at the epicentre of the explosion.
Potential Putin Successor Slams 'Betrayal' of Russians Who Fled Draft
Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, lashed out at the hundreds of thousands of Russians who have fled President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization decree, calling it an "act of betrayal." "In their homeland, which they abandoned, they still have parents, grandparents, relatives. Their act is a...
Russian Losses Evident In Key Liberated Ukrainian City
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s...
Putin’s Close Ally Joins War Hours After Revenge-Bombs
It was rush hour on a Monday morning, the kids just heading off to school, when the bombs started to fall on Kyiv and war finally returned to the Ukrainian capital.At least 14 people were killed and 100 were wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin confirmed was a reprisal for the attack on a key bridge that connects Russia to occupied Crimea. That blast Saturday, interrupting a crucial re-supply route for the Russian army in the south of Ukraine, was a symbolic and logistical hammer blow to Putin’s efforts...
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
ALERT Moldova says Russian cruise missiles crossed its airspace this morning to strike Ukraine
Three missiles Russia launched at Ukraine on Monday from ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova’s airspace. Popescu said that Russia’s ambassador to Moldova has been summoned to provide an explanation. The violation of a country’s airspace constitutes a breach of international law. Popescu condemned the airspace violation in the “strongest possible terms.”
Putin-Allied Belarus Deploys Army Against Ukraine To Thwart 'Planned' Attacks: 'If Necessary, We Will Respond'
Belarus deployed troops alongside Russian forces near Ukraine on Monday. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this was in response to a clear threat Kyiv and its backers in the West pose to his country. What Happened: Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, has supported Russia's war in Ukraine for...
Western Air Defense Systems Have Limited Effect on Putin's Mass Strikes
The mass strikes unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin early Monday have spotlighted a gap in Ukraine's defense system, raising the pressure on Western allies to quickly deliver more advanced military technology. But those efforts may run up against their own limitations when it comes to helping Ukraine defend itself against Moscow.
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
