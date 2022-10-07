ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

AFP

Spain to relocate remains of Franco allies to more discreet graves

Spain is planning to relocate the remains of two far-right figures linked to its 1936-1939 civil war who are buried in grandiose sites, a minister said Thursday.  Asked if the law would mean his remains would be relocated, Bolanos said it would affect anyone involved in the coup which triggered the war and the ensuing dictatorship. 
EUROPE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain for the past decade after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government. The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Spain Rights Group Seeks Probe of Civil War Lyrics at Far-Right Rally

MADRID (Reuters) - A group representing victims of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's regime has asked prosecutors to investigate a song performed at a rally by the far-right Vox party for allegedly calling for a return to civil war. The song, written by youtuber Isaac Parejo and performed with the band...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Spanish Top Court Chief's Resignation Nudges Parties to End 4-Year Stalemate

MADRID (Reuters) -The head of Spain's supreme court stepped down on Monday, creating a vacuum at the helm of one of the country's key institutions and nudging the two main political parties towards ending a four-year stalemate over judicial appointments. "Remaining in the post from now on would only make...
POLITICS
#Prague#Madrid#Barcelona#Spanish#Catalan#Socialist#European Union
The Associated Press

Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe’s populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on a plane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do. “We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” Trump said....
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz's Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Relief for Germany's Scholz as party wins key electoral test

Germany's Social Democrats on Sunday won a closely-fought regional election that was dominated by worries over soaring energy costs, giving Chancellor Olaf Scholz a welcome boost as a difficult winter looms. Russia's war in Ukraine has sent energy costs soaring, pushing German inflation to a record-high of 10 percent in September and fuelling fears of a looming recession in Europe's top economy.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference. Rau said the note expresses his view that the two sides should take action “without delay” to address the effects of Germany’s 1939-45 occupation in a “lasting and complex, legally binding as well as material way.” He said that would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks, archives and bank deposits. He said Berlin should make efforts to inform German society about the “true” picture of the war and its disastrous effects on Poland.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bosnian Serb Pro-Russian Leader Renews Secession Threat

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik renewed his secession threat on Monday, a week after the general election in the ethnically-divided country showed his party remained dominant among the Serbs. Pro-Russian Dodik triggered the gravest political crisis in the postwar Bosnia last December when he tried to...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group

Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin May Meet Erdogan to Discuss Idea of Russia-West Talks, Kremlin Says

(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not received any signals about the prospect of...
POLITICS
AFP

The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
WORLD
NEWS10 ABC

Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday they’re examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

NATO Must Do More to Counter Putin's 'Delusions of Grandeur' - German Minister

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) -NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go". "One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Migrants Face Tougher Times in Meloni's Italy

ROME (Reuters) - Life is tough for asylum seekers in Italy - most are denied refugee status, barred from legal employment and, polls suggest, face discrimination. Now things look set to get even worse. Fresh from her election victory, Giorgia Meloni is expected to become prime minister later this month...
POLITICS

