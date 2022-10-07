Read full article on original website
Spain to relocate remains of Franco allies to more discreet graves
Spain is planning to relocate the remains of two far-right figures linked to its 1936-1939 civil war who are buried in grandiose sites, a minister said Thursday. Asked if the law would mean his remains would be relocated, Bolanos said it would affect anyone involved in the coup which triggered the war and the ensuing dictatorship.
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain for the past decade after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government. The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday...
Spain Rights Group Seeks Probe of Civil War Lyrics at Far-Right Rally
MADRID (Reuters) - A group representing victims of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's regime has asked prosecutors to investigate a song performed at a rally by the far-right Vox party for allegedly calling for a return to civil war. The song, written by youtuber Isaac Parejo and performed with the band...
Spanish Top Court Chief's Resignation Nudges Parties to End 4-Year Stalemate
MADRID (Reuters) -The head of Spain's supreme court stepped down on Monday, creating a vacuum at the helm of one of the country's key institutions and nudging the two main political parties towards ending a four-year stalemate over judicial appointments. "Remaining in the post from now on would only make...
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe’s populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on a plane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do. “We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” Trump said....
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Catalan regional coalition breaks down as hardline party quits
Decision by Junts to pull out leaves government in minority hands of Catalan Republican Left
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz's Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Relief for Germany's Scholz as party wins key electoral test
Germany's Social Democrats on Sunday won a closely-fought regional election that was dominated by worries over soaring energy costs, giving Chancellor Olaf Scholz a welcome boost as a difficult winter looms. Russia's war in Ukraine has sent energy costs soaring, pushing German inflation to a record-high of 10 percent in September and fuelling fears of a looming recession in Europe's top economy.
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference. Rau said the note expresses his view that the two sides should take action “without delay” to address the effects of Germany’s 1939-45 occupation in a “lasting and complex, legally binding as well as material way.” He said that would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks, archives and bank deposits. He said Berlin should make efforts to inform German society about the “true” picture of the war and its disastrous effects on Poland.
Bosnian Serb Pro-Russian Leader Renews Secession Threat
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik renewed his secession threat on Monday, a week after the general election in the ethnically-divided country showed his party remained dominant among the Serbs. Pro-Russian Dodik triggered the gravest political crisis in the postwar Bosnia last December when he tried to...
Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group
Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
Germany, Spain Stick to Plan to Build New Gas Pipeline Despite French Opposition
(Reuters) — Germany and Spain are sticking to their plan to build a new gas pipeline across the Pyrenees in defiance of French opposition, a joint action plan showed, as the leaders of the two European nations met in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna. The meeting between...
Putin May Meet Erdogan to Discuss Idea of Russia-West Talks, Kremlin Says
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not received any signals about the prospect of...
The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup
Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage
BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday they’re examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin...
NATO Must Do More to Counter Putin's 'Delusions of Grandeur' - German Minister
RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) -NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go". "One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,"...
Migrants Face Tougher Times in Meloni's Italy
ROME (Reuters) - Life is tough for asylum seekers in Italy - most are denied refugee status, barred from legal employment and, polls suggest, face discrimination. Now things look set to get even worse. Fresh from her election victory, Giorgia Meloni is expected to become prime minister later this month...
