KOMO News
4 WSDOT trucks hit by 4 vehicles in separate incidents during I-5 crew work in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Four Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were hit by separate vehicles on Friday morning in Tacoma. WSDOT tweeted at 6:55 a.m. that its vehicles were crashed into as crews were sweeping I-5 near 56th Street. After one driver crashed into a WSDOT truck, a second driver crashed into the WSDOT truck driven by a crew member responding to the first collision.
KOMO News
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
KOMO News
Refinery maintenance forcing gas prices up again in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — Consumers are probably noticing the rise in gas prices once again around Washington state. Experts at Gas Buddy said gas prices in the state are up 11 cents from a week ago - and in Seattle the price is up about 14 cents. Patrick De Haan,...
