Louisiana Man Previously Convicted of Domestic Abuse Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm. Louisiana – Michael O. Falcone, 41, of McComb, Mississippi, was sentenced on October 6, 2022, for illegal possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced Falcone to 18 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in UTV Theft Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2015 orange Polaris Rzr side by side that occurred in the 4800 block of Choupique Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between September 28 at 8 AM and September 30 at 8 AM.
2023 Visual Arts and Songwriting Contest Theme for $25,000 College Scholarships Announced by The George Rodrigue Foundation. Louisiana high school juniors and seniors to share $25,000 in college scholarships. The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA), in collaboration with the Trombone Shorty Foundation, announced today the theme for the...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 2:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a multiple-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide. On October 1, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the area of Eat 21st Street in Reserve in response to a homicide. The victim was reportedly shot numerous times and died at the scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Body of Overdose Victim Found During Investigation. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics received information from another agency investigating an overdose death that may have occurred on July 22, 2021. The Baton Rouge Police Department discovered the victim’s decomposed remains on the property where he was last seen acquiring and taking drugs during the investigation. The pills were allegedly acquired by the victim from Hakeem Allen.
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022.
Additional $46 Million in Funding for Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection Project Announced by Congressman Clay Higgins. Louisiana / Washington, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers will allocate an additional $46 million for the construction of the Southwest Coastal Louisiana Hurricane Protection Project under the Infrastructure Act. The project comprises 4,700 square miles of coastal restoration and storm mitigation in Calcasieu, Cameron, and Vermilion parishes.
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 26 – September 30. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 23, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many, Louisiana, have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced the defendants as follows:
