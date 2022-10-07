MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall on Friday announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa, for murder. Hopson was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 26, 2021, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates.The evidence at trial showed that on April 24, 2016, family members observed Hopson was acting erratically and around 10 p.m. Hopson called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Hopson’s behavior was unusual and alerted the suspicions of both first responders and law enforcement. A subsequent...

JOPPA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO