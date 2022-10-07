Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
2news.com
Ski Pro to Participate in UNR Ski Swap starting on October 21
Ski Pro has announced that they will join other vendors at the annual University of Nevada Reno (UNR) Ski Swap. This year, public check-in is at Ski Pro, located at The Crossing at Meadowood Square, 6407 S. Virginia Street, on the corner of Neil and South Virginia, across from Whole Foods.
paininthepass.info
Did You See The Glowing Lights In The Sky Near Stateline?
PRIMM, NV. (Pain In The Pass) >> Did you see a cluster of orange lights making its way up in the sky on Friday night? If so, you’re not alone, and no, its not Halloween lights. Several people reported in the Pain In The Pass Facebook group that they...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Hosts Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair on October 8, 2022. There will also be free trick or treat bags. There were unique, one of a kind gifts, jewelry, silverwork, beadwork, native house décor, baked goods with traditional foods, and more. Plus, Indian Tacos are being sold.
2news.com
Lane and Ramp Closures in Effect for Spaghetti Bowl Renovations
Weekend paving operations will start tonight, October 7, as part of NDOT's Spaghetti Bowl Xpress renovations. From 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow, October 8, northbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane, with intermittent ramp closures, from Villanova Drive to the Spaghetti Bowl. Consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.
2news.com
Micromobility Project To Begin Next Phase
The City of Reno says they are ready to move forward with the project’s next phase, which means more road closures ahead. The goal is to provide a final report of the Micromobility Pilot Project findings in spring of 2023.
2news.com
Harvest train comes to the Nevada State Railroad Museum
The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family...
2news.com
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe seeks help in locating individual
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family members...
2news.com
Friends Of Washoe County Library Hosts Nine-Day Book Sale
The book sale is located at the Reno Town Mall. Shoppers can looks through thousands of books on sale at either 50-cents or $1.00.
2news.com
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
fernleyreporter.com
Rye hosting Ice Cream Social at Black Bear Sunday
Lyon County district attorney Steve Rye, who is running for re-election, is hosting an Ice Cream Social meet-and-greet at the Black Bear Diner in Fernley this Sunday. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. Voters can come and meet with Rye from 3-5. Other candidates for county offices may be in attendance as well.
2news.com
Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
2news.com
Reno Elks Lodge’s Boo Fest Provides Halloween fun for Underprivileged Youth
The Reno Elks Lodge provided children in Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition Program and OUR Place - The Reno Initiative for Shelter & Equality with free Halloween costumes during their Boo Fest event on Sunday. Boo Fest took place at the Reno Elks Lodge on Sunday, and...
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
Sierra Sun
Made in Tahoe returns with fall edition
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — It’s time to celebrate all things local with the return of the Made in Tahoe Festival. For the second consecutive year the two-day festival returns to The Village at Palisades Tahoe with its fall edition, bringing in more than 70 vendors, dozens of musicians, food trucks, local breweries, and more.
2news.com
One treated for smoke inhalation after motel complex fire in Reno
Reno Fire crews were able to knock down a fire at a motel complex in Reno Saturday night. The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 4th Street. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to...
2news.com
Regional Animal Services Hosting free Microchipping Clinic for Livestock, Pigs and Tortoises
Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) will be holding a horse microchipping event October 29, 2022. Microchips will be provided free to livestock owned by Washoe County residents. Animal Services encourages microchipping your horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, pigs, and tortoises to help improve the chances of being reunited with...
2news.com
Students and Local Artists to Display New Artwork at TMCC
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) art galleries are exhibiting local artists and a continuation of faculty work Oct. 11–Nov. 3 at four locations on the Dandini Campus. The opening reception will be on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5–7 p.m. at the third floor Red Mountain Galleries, 7000 Dandini Blvd., Reno....
2news.com
Crews Respond to Early Morning Fire at Northwest Reno Business
An investigation is underway after an early morning attic fire at a northwest Reno business. Fire crews responded to heavy black smoke coming from the roof of Pizza Guys on Robb Drive around 3:30 a.m. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire which was contained to an electrical room. No...
2news.com
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno
Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
Nevada Appeal
U.S. 50 lane closures in Carson start Oct. 9
The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin work Oct. 9 to reconstruct the walking/biking path along U.S. Highway 50 in east Carson City. That will result in night lane and shoulder closures on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through December. But officials said at least one lane of...
