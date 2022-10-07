Carroll City Council Makes Plans For City Manager Search And Adams Street Reconstruction Project At Monday’s Meeting

An Illinois man wanted on outstanding Carroll County warrants for seriously injuring a Carroll Police Department officer nearly 18 months ago during a traffic stop was taken into custody over the weekend. Twenty-eight-year-old Dennis Guider Jr. of Chicago Heights, Ill. was booked into the Cook County jail on multiple charges from Illinois law enforcement and is being held without bond. Guider also has outstanding Carroll County warrants stemming from a March 5, 2021 incident in the 1800 block of Kittyhawk Avenue. Guider refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee from the stop. As he fled, Guider struck Officer Patrick McCarty, who landed on the hood of the suspect’s car. Authorities say Guider reached speeds up to 60 mph before striking a culvert and throwing the officer from the vehicle. McCarty sustained a fracture to his back following that incident but was back on patrol last summer after making a full recovery. Guider fled back to the Chicago metro after stealing a car in the 900 block of Salinger Avenue. It is unclear if Guider will be extradited to Iowa, as he faces numerous felony charges in Illinois, including felony weapons and parole violations.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO