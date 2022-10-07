Carroll City Council Makes Plans For City Manager Search And Adams Street Reconstruction Project At Monday’s Meeting

Read full article on original website
Bridge Replacement Begin Monday On Rolland Ave. In Sac County
Sac County Residents are advised to use alternate routes of travel starting Monday. The Sac County Engineers office will close Rolland Ave. between 330 and 340th Street for road construction. The road will remain closed for approximately four weeks for the bridge replacement project. A completion date is unknown as this project will depend on the weather. Sac County officials remind individuals to use extra cations when driving in or near any construction project. For more information, individuals can contact the Sac County Engineers office at 712-662-7687.
Carroll County District 4 Supervisor, Stephanie Hausman, Unopposed In Reelection Bid
District 4 Carroll County Supervisor and Board Chair Stephanie Hausman is nearing the end of her first term in office and is running unopposed for reelection. Hausman was elected to the Carroll County Board of Supervisors in 2018, and she says the last four years have been an eye-opening and rewarding experience.
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
Harlan Libertarian, David Davis, Makes First Bid For Elected Office In IA Senate District 6
Both candidates in the Iowa Senate District 6 race will be new to the ballot for Carroll County voters on the Nov. 8 election. Libertarian candidate, David Davis of Harlan, is challenging Jason Schultz of Schleswig, who previously served as state senator for the former Senate District 9 before last year’s redistricting. Davis is a 55-year-old Army veteran who spent the last seven years as a truck driver before his recent retirement. He says he was always interested in running for public office, but it was not feasible for him until now.
Lisa Wagner Is Running Unopposed For Carroll County Treasure
Lisa Wagner is the current Carroll County Treasurer, and individuals will see her name on the November 8 ballot as she runs for re-election. Wagner explains what she has learned in her current position. Wagner was appointed to the position in 2020 following the resignation of Jean Seidl. Wagner adds...
Illinois Man Wanted On Carroll County Warrants For Injuring Carroll Office In March 2021 Arrested In Chicago Over The Weekend
An Illinois man wanted on outstanding Carroll County warrants for seriously injuring a Carroll Police Department officer nearly 18 months ago during a traffic stop was taken into custody over the weekend. Twenty-eight-year-old Dennis Guider Jr. of Chicago Heights, Ill. was booked into the Cook County jail on multiple charges from Illinois law enforcement and is being held without bond. Guider also has outstanding Carroll County warrants stemming from a March 5, 2021 incident in the 1800 block of Kittyhawk Avenue. Guider refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee from the stop. As he fled, Guider struck Officer Patrick McCarty, who landed on the hood of the suspect’s car. Authorities say Guider reached speeds up to 60 mph before striking a culvert and throwing the officer from the vehicle. McCarty sustained a fracture to his back following that incident but was back on patrol last summer after making a full recovery. Guider fled back to the Chicago metro after stealing a car in the 900 block of Salinger Avenue. It is unclear if Guider will be extradited to Iowa, as he faces numerous felony charges in Illinois, including felony weapons and parole violations.
Marvin Berns of Waukee
Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee, passed away October 8, 2022 at Independence Village in Waukee, IA. A visitation where family will greet friends will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel, beginning at 9:00A.M. A funeral service will begin at 10:00am at the church. Burial will take place following a time of fellowship after, the service at the Merle Hay Cemetery in Glidden, IA beginning at 1:30P.M.. A live stream of the service will located on the funeral home website www.caldwellparrish.com.
Thomas Daniel of Carroll
Thomas Lowell Daniel, age 72, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Patrick Behm as celebrant. Music for the Mass will be by Kathy Halbur with Kathleen Macke as Cantor. Lectors for the Mass will be Chalsey Daniel, Pam Mohr, and Annie Rudolph. Gift bearers will be Eric Daniel, Chalsey Daniel, and Landon Daniel. Casket bearers will be David Daniel, Michael Daniel, Patrick Daniel, Paul Daniel, Mark Daniel, and Victor Warnke. Burial will be in the Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale.
Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig will be held 2:00 P.M, Monday, October 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 9. She passed away Thursday, October 6 at Gracewell / Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
