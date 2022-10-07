ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

naturecoaster.com

Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney: Indian Summer is on its Way

October is one of my favorite months. I may be showing my age, but the band Poco has a good song called Indian Summer and the Big Bend is in the beginning of that now. It’s cool at night and warm in the day. On my chartered trips, a wind breaker will make you chilly on the ride out but by mid-morning shorts and tee shirts are what you would be wearing.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness kayak rental plan taking on water, more costs

On paper it looked like a good plan moving a kayak rental and concession building at Wallace Brooks Park next to Lake Henderson. As part of Inverness’ parks renovations and Depot District construction projects, the city enclosed a picnic pavilion and moved it to the lake with the plan to lease it out as a kayak and canoe rental facility and snack bar.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness tries new tack to build Wallace Brooks Park beach

The wheels of government turn slowly, especially when it involves Florida’s rivers and lakes. But eight months after Inverness officials notified state water regulators the city wanted to build a beach on land the city already owned, there’s not been much progress. Monday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Diva Night event slated Oct. 14

Citrus County Jazzercise will host "A Diva Good Time" event at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Citrus County Jazzercise, 6604 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River. Come spend a fun night with your girls and help raise money for a worthy cause. There will be dancing, music, vendors, raffles and light refreshments. Admission is just $5 at the door.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The ONLY Place You’ll Find REAL Snow in Florida

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!. Soon, we’ll be attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, enjoying the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (including the Candlelight Processional), and frolicking in snoap (aka FAKE snow). However, there’s one place in Florida that doesn’t need snoap — why? Because it has REAL snow.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part

Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart

Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
LECANTO, FL
villages-news.com

Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road

An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
LADY LAKE, FL

