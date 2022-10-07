Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
naturecoaster.com
Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney: Indian Summer is on its Way
October is one of my favorite months. I may be showing my age, but the band Poco has a good song called Indian Summer and the Big Bend is in the beginning of that now. It’s cool at night and warm in the day. On my chartered trips, a wind breaker will make you chilly on the ride out but by mid-morning shorts and tee shirts are what you would be wearing.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Citrus County Chronicle
New owners of Dan's Clam Stand will keep local flavor
Dan’s Clam Stand, a popular Crystal River eatery for the past 27 years, has been sold. Owners Dan and Patti Cyr are retiring and have passed the reins to an Arkansas couple who plan to keep the restaurant’s name and menu items.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness kayak rental plan taking on water, more costs
On paper it looked like a good plan moving a kayak rental and concession building at Wallace Brooks Park next to Lake Henderson. As part of Inverness’ parks renovations and Depot District construction projects, the city enclosed a picnic pavilion and moved it to the lake with the plan to lease it out as a kayak and canoe rental facility and snack bar.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness tries new tack to build Wallace Brooks Park beach
The wheels of government turn slowly, especially when it involves Florida’s rivers and lakes. But eight months after Inverness officials notified state water regulators the city wanted to build a beach on land the city already owned, there’s not been much progress. Monday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams...
Citrus County Chronicle
Postscript Albert Rooks: Citrus County native, lifelong rancher, the ‘cow man’ and 'hero' of the Rooks family
Albert Rooks was most at home on a horse. His daughter, Jesslyn Rooks, tells the story of her dad as a boy learning to ride a bicycle on Dorian Street in Inverness behind the Inverness Post Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Mile Loop Trail given national designation; Bike the Loop Day on Oct. 29
A hike or bike ride down the Seven-Mile Loop Trail tucked within the Crystal River Preserve State Park is a journey one won’t soon forget. “I kind of get a sense of awe whenever I’m in nature,” Linda Arvia said before pedaling on her fourth trail trek from her home just down the road, “but this place is beautiful.”
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
Citrus County Chronicle
Diva Night event slated Oct. 14
Citrus County Jazzercise will host "A Diva Good Time" event at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Citrus County Jazzercise, 6604 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River. Come spend a fun night with your girls and help raise money for a worthy cause. There will be dancing, music, vendors, raffles and light refreshments. Admission is just $5 at the door.
villages-news.com
K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Four golf courses in The Villages remain closed due to rain and sinkholes
Four executive golf courses remain closed in The Villages due to sinkholes and rain left by Hurricane Ian. Director of Executive Golf Maintenance Mitch Leininger on Monday morning offered an update on the status of the courses for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. The sinkholes opened up Sept. 30 at...
disneyfoodblog.com
The ONLY Place You’ll Find REAL Snow in Florida
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!. Soon, we’ll be attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, enjoying the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (including the Candlelight Processional), and frolicking in snoap (aka FAKE snow). However, there’s one place in Florida that doesn’t need snoap — why? Because it has REAL snow.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part
Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
Man In Hudson Homeless Camp Killed With Machete Over $15 In Drugs, Buried At Camp Site
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless man in Hudson was killed with a machete and buried at a campsite after an altercation over $15.00 in drugs. According to investigators, On Saturday, around 2:15 p.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies received a call requesting a welfare check for
villages-news.com
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages
Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
Citrus County Chronicle
Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart
Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
villages-news.com
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road
An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
