Minnesota State

103.7 THE LOON

Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster

UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Is Your Vehicle Ready For Another Minnesota Winter?

I certainly don't want to bum anyone out but Winter is coming and having your vehicle dependable in frigid temps can make the Winer go by a bit easier. Cars have come a long way in the last few decades. With most all cars using fuel injection, those cold winter starts aren't nearly as iffy. Jumper cables used to get a real workout back in the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Minnesota State
103.7 THE LOON

This “Good Enough” Parking in St. Cloud is Inconsiderate

When you pull into a busy parking lot and it's hard to find a space and you see someone who has parked like a jerk, it's super annoying. I'm talking about someone who just ignores the parking space lines, parks over the line, crooked and then creates a chain reaction of other people having to park over further because of the first person's bad park job.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Person
Hunter
103.7 THE LOON

Tried Any of These Minnesota Desserts? You Need to.

Going to new places and trying new things is one of my favorite things to do. And it's even better when you don't have to travel too far. And by "too far" I mean not having to hop a flight to wherever you are wanting to go. Obviously that is good too, but when you don't have to do that, it's a lot cheaper, and much less of a commitment.
DULUTH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

22 Powerball Jackpot Winners in Minnesota Over 30 Years

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $420 million for Wednesday night's drawing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the popular lottery game with the first-ever drawing held on April 22nd, 1992. Just 15 states participated in the game at the beginning, including Minnesota. Today 48 U.S. lotteries offer the game to residents.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and...
103.7 THE LOON

Stay in One of Three Airbnb Castles in Minnesota

Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
103.7 THE LOON

You Died Of Dysentery! Minnesota Video Game Being Turned Into A Musical

If you are a certain age, you most definitely had the chance to play The Oregon Trail in school at some point. Maybe it was elementary school, perhaps middle or high school, at some point you lost an ox cross the river, maybe a member of your party was bit by a rattlesnake, it could have even been you bitten while playing the game. The quirky, Minnesota-made video game is now being turned into a musical.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?

Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

