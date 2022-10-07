Since 1957 The Newcomers Club of New Canaan is a not-for-profit organization that welcomes new residents to New Canaan, provides social opportunities for members to meet, and connects our members to the greater community. We are run by a board of 60 volunteers and currently have more than 700 member families. We love being part of the Chamber of Commerce because their community-based mission is integral to our mission as well! One of the many things that makes New Canaan special is the downtown business district. It’s where our community gathers for the holidays and special events, it’s where most of us run into neighbors and friends. You can learn more about The Club via our website or our Instagram.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO