Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Rural Health Rising: Nurse Practitioners Filling Provider Gaps
Rural Health Rising: Nurse Practitioners Filling Provider Gaps. We’ve talked quite a bit about provider recruitment challenges that rural hospitals face, and discussed on a previous episode developing a talent pipeline for nurse practitioners. Today, we are talking big picture about the role nurse practitioners play in our total continuum of care. Our guest today is April Kapu, President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Advancing Human Imaging with a Smartphone with Vlado Bosanac
— This episode’s Community Champion Sponsor is Salesforce. Salesforce believes the future of health is connected, do you? Learn more at www.salesforce.com/businessofhealth. Hear from Kevin Riley, Salesforce’s Chief Customer Officer, on this podcast: CLICK HERE. — Episode Overview:. Recognizing the smartphone as one of the most significant pieces of...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
297 – Harnessing the power of the crowd to make digital health work for humans. Ken Saman, Personify Care & Paul Lambert, Think Human
297 – Harnessing the power of the crowd to make digital health work for humans. Ken Saman, Personify Care & Paul Lambert, Think Human. How do we make digital health solutions actually work for humans?. Ken Saman is CEO and founder of Personify Care. Paul Lambert is a director...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
COVID-19 Personal Risk & Community Vulnerability
In this episode, Dr. April Moreno discusses COVID protections for individuals now that it is becoming more of a personal risk assessment to navigate the new normal. We discuss mental health and isolation, the immunocompromised community, and how the social determinants of health affect how communities protect themselves. Dr. Moreno holds a doctorate in health promotion sciences and information systems technology and is a seasoned public health professional and podcaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#25, Kyle Kiser, Arrive Health
Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Kyle Kiser, CEO of Arrive Health, a company working to make care decisions better for patients and providers, improving affordability, access, and outcomes – all while reducing administrative burden. Kyle and Joe discuss why fostering trust in the provider-patient relationship is essential, how he and his team think about connecting the right decision with the right information for providers, and why founders should obsess over the healthcare value chain.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Spine Surgeons Dilemma for Patients with Mechanical CLBP with Frank Schwab, Spine Surgeon
The Spine Surgeons Dilemma for Patients with Mechanical CLBP with Frank Schwab, Spine Surgeon. We all have it sometimes, and it goes away with a couple of simple meds or stretching, but back pain is more complex than you think!. In this episode, Dr. Frank Schwab, an internationally renowned spine...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Menopause | Dr. Mandy Leonhardt
Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Menopause | Dr. Mandy Leonhardt. Primary ovarian insufficiency, or POI, is the early loss of normal ovarian function in women before the average menopausal age of 45. In this episode, Fempower Health interviews Dr. Mandy Leonhardt, co-author of POI and Early Menopause. They discuss different causes of primary ovarian insufficiency, health effects of ovarian dysfunction, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and other important topics for women affected by POI.
Comments / 0