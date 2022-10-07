Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Kyle Kiser, CEO of Arrive Health, a company working to make care decisions better for patients and providers, improving affordability, access, and outcomes – all while reducing administrative burden. Kyle and Joe discuss why fostering trust in the provider-patient relationship is essential, how he and his team think about connecting the right decision with the right information for providers, and why founders should obsess over the healthcare value chain.

