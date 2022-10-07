ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]

A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
Luke Combs Shows a Different Side of Heartbreak in ‘Going, Going, Gone’ [Listen]

If there's been a common complaint about Luke Combs' stalwart — and so far no-fail output to country radio — it's that the songs might get a little repetitive. "Hurricane," "She Got the Best of Me" and "One Number Away" were moody, early-career earworms; "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Cold as You" proved Combs' abilities as a marquee entertainer; even ballads like "Better Together," "Forever After All" and "Beautiful Crazy" all fit into a pattern of smitten, romantic songs about a love destined to last a lifetime.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year

Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
‘The Voice': Austin Montgomery, Tanner Fussell Go Head to Head on ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ [Watch]

The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday (Oct. 10) with the first pairing of the season as contestants faced off in the grueling Battle Rounds. This round had each coach bringing on an advisor to help guide their teams who were readying their next performance. Veteran coach Blake Shelton enlisted fellow country star Jimmie Allen to offer advice to hopefuls during rehearsals.
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback

Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

