Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
‘The Voice': Teenage ‘Old Soul’ Austin Montgomery Channels Hank Williams Sr. [Watch]
Austin Montgomery of Henry, Calif., can’t help it: He’s got a one-of-a-kind voice! The 19-year-old singer proved that during his blind audition on Season 22 of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) on NBC. Onstage, he auditioned with Hank Williams, Sr.'s “I Can’t Help It...
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]
A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
Luke Combs Shows a Different Side of Heartbreak in ‘Going, Going, Gone’ [Listen]
If there's been a common complaint about Luke Combs' stalwart — and so far no-fail output to country radio — it's that the songs might get a little repetitive. "Hurricane," "She Got the Best of Me" and "One Number Away" were moody, early-career earworms; "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Cold as You" proved Combs' abilities as a marquee entertainer; even ballads like "Better Together," "Forever After All" and "Beautiful Crazy" all fit into a pattern of smitten, romantic songs about a love destined to last a lifetime.
Everyone Wants a Carrie Underwood Duet! ‘We Get Requests Every Week,’ She Says
Carrie Underwood is in high demand these days. After her mega-hit with Jason Aldean on "If I Didn't Love You" went No. 1 and won several awards, the country singer says she frequently receives invitations to join other projects. "We get requests every week, and it has to make sense,"...
Carrie Underwood Is Pumped for Her New Tour — See a Behind-the-Scenes Teaser [Watch]
Nearly four months after releasing her Denim & Rhinestones album, Carrie Underwood is ready to hit the road. The country singer has been hard at work preparing her highly-anticipated tour — which shares its name with the album — and she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process behind it all.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year
Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
Sam Hunt Brings Carefree ‘Water Under the Bridge’ to ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]
Sam Hunt brought a taste of Southern comfort the Big Apple on Monday night (Oct. 3). The country singer stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his latest single, "Water Under the Bridge." The track is a carefree ode to the good ol' days and fun times...
Wynonna Judd Taps Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride for a Loretta Lynn Tribute [Watch]
In the wake of Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd reconfigured The Judds' final tour as an all-star lineup packed with some of country music's biggest female stars — and the magic of onstage teamwork was alive and well during a Friday night (Oct. 7) stop in Sioux Falls, S.D.
‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
Miranda Lambert Takes ‘Strange’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Miranda Lambert brought her song about a topsy-turvy world to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year performed "Strange" on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Fans can find the current radio single on her new Palomino album. It's also part of the set list for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
‘The Voice': Austin Montgomery, Tanner Fussell Go Head to Head on ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday (Oct. 10) with the first pairing of the season as contestants faced off in the grueling Battle Rounds. This round had each coach bringing on an advisor to help guide their teams who were readying their next performance. Veteran coach Blake Shelton enlisted fellow country star Jimmie Allen to offer advice to hopefuls during rehearsals.
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
Carrie Underwood Is Going for Fashionable, Not Comfortable, on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Prepare to be dazzled by Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The vibes surrounding the album have been sparkly, to say the least, and fans can expect to see that same glitz and glamor reflected in her tour outfits. In fact, the country singer is willing to sacrifice her own...
Carrie Underwood Recalls Her Sassy First Meeting With Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer in country music and a woman who opened many doors for other females in the industry. After leaning of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude for the path the legend carved. She also shared her first encounter with Lynn in a hilarious story.
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
Luke Bryan’s Mom, LeClaire Bryan, Is 75 Years Young: ‘Happy Birthday, Mama’
As a frequent presence in his social media posts and a major participant in family prank wars, Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, is a superstar in her own right — she even made a cameo in his "One Margarita" music video in 2020. So it's only fitting that Bryan...
Tayla Lynn Remembers Her Grandmother, Loretta Lynn, in Touching Post: ‘She Gave All of Us Everything’
The world lost a legend this week with the death of Loretta Lynn on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Country artists and fans alike have been sharing their memories and condolences, and Lynn's granddaughter Tayla has also been posting quite a bit on Facebook. "Gettin to meet Jesus was something that brought...
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
