4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Ballard County ends with felony drug arrest
A Georgia woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Wickliffe in early October. A Ballard County Sheriff's Deputy conducted the traffic stop on October 1 at 3:46 am. The deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by Karli Urenamarte of Bryan Georgia, on KY HWY 286 for a traffic violation. K9 Kony was deployed and allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman charged with drug, traffic offenses
A Paducah woman was charged with drug and traffic offenses Saturday night, following a traffic stop. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Shemwell Lane, near Oaks Road, just after 8:00 pm. The driver, 47-year-old Glenna J. Heitt, was allegedly found to be in...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man charged with meth trafficking
A Benton man was arrested last week in McCracken County after allegedly being found with more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop October 4th at 4 pm on Dillard Street. During the stop K-9 “Bobi”...
westkentuckystar.com
Fentanyl trafficking investigation nets Paducah pair
A search warrant executed on Sunday afternoon netted a Paducah couple on trafficking charges. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Noble Road in connection to a drug investigation. The search reportedly uncovered several hundred pills believed to contain fentanyl along with several pounds of marijuana and around $16,000 in cash believed to be from drug sales.
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man
A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after meth, marijuana found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after authorities say he sold methamphetamine. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah faces three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Averitt was arrested on Sept....
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen property
The Graves County Sheriff's Office was at work over the weekend recovering stolen property. The Sheriff's Office said deputies worked the biggest part of the day Saturday to recover a significant amount of property that had been stolen from a home on Ky Hwy 945. A search warrant was obtained...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
wpsdlocal6.com
Recovering fentanyl addict warns against the dangers of drug
PADUCAH — A survivor of fentanyl addiction is echoing the messages of local law enforcement. Fentanyl is a growing problem in our area affecting real people. This follows two major fentanyl busts in our area. Tuesday night, the Graves County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Carlisle and Hickman counties,...
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff
A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff issues warning after hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills seized in west Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County sheriff is warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl after law enforcement officers in Graves, Hickman, and Carlisle counties seized more than 900 doses of suspected fentanyl pills that were being sold as Percocet. The sheriff's office says the people selling...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns people after a scam on Facebook Marketplace. The sheriff’s office took two separate calls in reference to a scam on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 4. The first caller was the owner of a home in West...
westkentuckystar.com
Obion County woman charged with murder in husband's death
An Obion County woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her husband after a two-year investigation. Fifty-one-year-old Keleta K. Turnage was charged with murder on Wednesday. In 2020, authorities were dispatched to a home on Marion Thompson Drive after hearing reports of shots fired. That's when Bobby...
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
