NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
ClutchPoints

MLB world hilariously reacts to Mets-Padres’ Joe Musgrove ear inspection

MLB Twitter is having a field day over the Joe Musgrove ear check controversy during the New York Mets-San Diego Padres Game 3 in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs. For those who missed it, the Mets took a clear desperation move on Sunday after Musgrove dominated the first five innings of the do-or-die showdown. Before the sixth inning started, New York manager Buck Showalter asked the umpired to inspect the Padres pitcher for possible foreign substances. Interestingly, aside from Musgrove’s fingertips, the umps also took a look at his right ear.
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets announce lineup for Wild Card Game 1

The Mets announced their lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Padres. In a surprise move, Starling Marte is back in the lineup, playing right field and batting sixth. Aside from Marte, the lineup is not too dissimilar to what the team has been running out lately, except for Eduardo Escobar hitting eighth. The September National League Player of the Month has been hitting fifth or sixth as of late, but is shuffled to just above Tomás Nido this evening. Batting champ Jeff McNeil slides into the third position, with Pete Alonso batting cleanup.
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
numberfire.com

Dan Vogelbach out of Mets' Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup

New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the San Diego Padres. Vogelbach will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats this postseason, Vogelbach has recorded a .120...
