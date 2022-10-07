Read full article on original website
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets announce lineup for Wild Card Game 1
The Mets announced their lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Padres. In a surprise move, Starling Marte is back in the lineup, playing right field and batting sixth. Aside from Marte, the lineup is not too dissimilar to what the team has been running out lately, except for Eduardo Escobar hitting eighth. The September National League Player of the Month has been hitting fifth or sixth as of late, but is shuffled to just above Tomás Nido this evening. Batting champ Jeff McNeil slides into the third position, with Pete Alonso batting cleanup.
CBS Sports
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
Padres pregame: Musgrove starts winner-take-all Game 3 vs. Mets; Myers returns to lineup
Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has allowed one run in his last 22 innings; Chris Bassitt gets nod for New York
numberfire.com
Dan Vogelbach out of Mets' Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the San Diego Padres. Vogelbach will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats this postseason, Vogelbach has recorded a .120...
