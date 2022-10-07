Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops
The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
The Band Of Heathens Headline Cowboy Block Party This Friday, Oct. 14
Another installment of the Cowboy's Block Party is coming your way this Friday night when The Band Of Heathens headline the event this Friday, Oct. 14. The Cowboy Block Parties are awesome and free to attend. So far this year, the Cowboy's Block Party has had The Chee Weez and...
Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”
In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022
This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 7-9
Finally, the weekend is here and that means no more going to work and time for some fun. We all know it has been a long week and we are ready to just get out there and blow off some steam. Are you looking for something to do this weekend?...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Taking You Back To Rob Robin’s 1986 Farewell On TV In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Are you ready to back in time? Rob Robin who by far is the most well-known media personality in the Lake Charles area for years now has been in the media in the Southwest Louisiana area for over five decades now. You can stop any native Lake Charles or Southwest...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022. Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft. Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft...
Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss
Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
KPLC TV
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family
We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
calcasieu.info
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur to Reopen Under New Ownership. The new owners of Fox’s Pizza Den of Sulphur have announced that the restaurant on Maplewood Drive will be reopening soon. The announcement was made on the evening of October 7, 2022, on the business’s Facebook page which has been quiet since the location closed in January.
Blue Man Group Heading To Orange, Texas For One Show Only
Have you ever wanted to see the Blue Man Group? Can't afford to make a trip to Las Vegas to see them? You are in luck because the Blue Man Group is heading To Orange, Texas for one show only at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, texas. The popular show...
Coushatta Carnival In Kinder Coming Back In October
Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that it's annual Coushatta Carnival is coming back in October. The Coushatta carnival is a fun family friendly event that takes place in Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta is known for its world-class entertainment and gaming along with its beautiful hotels and one of the top golf...
westcentralsbest.com
Lake Charles Woman Indicted for Second-Degree Murder
Lake Charles, La - A mother accused of leaving her 6-month-old in a hot car for five hours in August was formally charged with murder Thursday. A grand jury in state district court returned a charge of second-degree murder against Lake Charles woman Ivy Lynn Lee, 23. Six-month-old Carissa Lewis...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
