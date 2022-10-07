Read full article on original website
Related
'This definitely stings': David Stearns addresses Brewers' failure to make playoffs, Josh Hader trade and more as he puts wrap on season
The key pieces for a playoff-caliber Milwaukee Brewers team remain in place for at least the next couple of seasons. The entirety of the team’s talented starting rotation can be brought back. The core membes of the position-player group are still under team control. So, too, are the most talented arms in the bullpen. ...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0