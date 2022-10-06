Read full article on original website
‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer released; some fans disapprove of Chris Pratt’s voice
(WHNT) — A beloved Nintendo game is heading to the big screen, and fans across the world got a sneak peek on Thursday, after the trailer for “Super Mario Bros.” dropped at New York Comic-Con. While much of the setup focuses on Mario’s nemesis Bowser, Mario himself,...
techaiapp.com
Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer to Be Released at Nintendo Direct This Week
Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer release date is here — with the Chris Pratt film getting its own Nintendo Direct event. On Tuesday, Nintendo announced an exclusive presentation for the hotly-awaited animated film made by Illumination Entertainment, best known for the Despicable Me franchise. The event will be live across Nintendo’s official YouTube channels on October 7 at 1:35am IST in India /October 6 at 1:05am PT in the US. As part of the promotion, Nintendo also dropped a Super Mario Bros. movie poster, starring the titular video game icon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mamma Mia! Mario sounds better in any language besides English in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
The release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer might be the tipping point to convince people that perhaps subs are better than dubs, as people preferred to hear Mario speak in other languages rather than English. Apparently, the various voice actors in the international dubs did a better job than Chris Pratt.
hypebeast.com
'Spawn' Reboot Starring Jamie Foxx Taps 'Joker' and 'Captain America 4' Screenwriters
According to reports, the Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx has tapped the Joker and Captain America 4 screenwriters. Originally announced five years ago, news of the new adaptation of Todd McFarlane‘s iconic comic book series has been relatively quiet, though the recent announcement could mean production could soon start.
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Jack Black Surprises New York Comic Con Goers, Announces Bowser’s ‘Musical Side’ in ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’
Jack Black teased the 'musical side' of his 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' role Bowser during NYCC 2022 — find out what he said.
Collider
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Jack Black Teases the Possibility of Bowser Breaking Into Song
In case you’ve been offline today, the big news for cinema – and video game – fans is the release of the very first trailer for the highly anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In 2023, Universal and Illumination adapt for the first time one of the most popular video games ever (we’re not counting that time, of course). The 3D animation mirrors the style of the most recent Super Mario games from Nintendo Switch.
Internet Reacts to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer
The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie just dropped, and fans are already voicing their opinions on social media. Attendees of New York Comic-Con received a unique first look into the film that transforms Mario from a Nintendo video game character to a talking animated movie star. The film...
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals First Look, Official Title of Next Film
It’s time to return to the Planet of the Apes. 20th Century Studios announced today that the next installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise will go into production next month. They also revealed the film’s official title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while also confirming the rumor that the movie is not some kind of remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and concluded with 2017’s War For the Planet of the Apes.
Polygon
The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets the games’ pathetic penguins just right
Nintendo debuted a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie as part of a Nintendo Direct on Thursday. In it, we get to to finally hear what Chris Pratt’s Mario voice sounds like, but the trailer also had a cameo from a relatively unknown set of characters. At the beginning, it shows Bowser and his Koopa army going up against a kingdom of penguins. The birds put up a good fight by flinging snowballs, but it’s no match for Bowser’s flames. The inclusion of the penguins comes as a surprise, mainly because they aren’t the most central Mario characters in previous games. However, they are a regular fixture in the franchise, so we decided to explain what the deal is with the penguins.
Velma depicted as lesbian in new Scooby-Doo movie
The Scooby-Doo team have finally confirmed that the brain behind Mystery Inc, Velma Dinkley, is a lesbian. Long-time fans of the Mystery gang were overjoyed when clips from the new Scooby-Doo film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo confirmed what they had suspected for years. One clip from the film, which saw...
Kevin Feige Hints That Scarlet Witch May Return After ‘Multiverse of Madness’
The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Just FYI. When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Its Director Just Before Start of Filming
Bassam Tariq has announced his departure from the director’s chair on Marvel’s upcoming Blade. The film has been under consideration for a long time, but now, it’s down to the wire. The movie was nearly done with pre-production and heading towards the start of production soon. The film is currently scheduled for release in November of 2023, and that timeline is now up in the air. With the tight release schedule the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs on, this could introduce some major problems, depending on how long it takes for everything to get moving from here.
‘Knives Out’ Sequel To Play in Theaters Before Hitting Netflix
As a general rule, Netflix and the biggest theater chains do not get along well. And why would they? They are essentially competitors; Netflix wants you to stay home and watch Netflix all the time, which is sort of against the ethos of movie theaters, which require you to leave the house to enjoy their goods and services. While Netflix has released some of its bigger movies to select theaters, mostly arthouses and smaller indie chains, their titles have essentially never played in the bigger multiplexes around the country.
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
Classic Video Game ‘Oregon Trail’ Will Become a Movie Musical
Who says video game movies never live up to the hype? It’s not a hard rule. Will Speck and Josh Gordon are stepping up to the plate to adapt The Oregon Trail. Somehow, it seems like video game adaptations are treated as sacred. You have to really care about the source material, otherwise, rabid fans aren’t going to be happy. The Oregon Trail does hold a special place in the hearts of many kids of the ’80s and ’90s. But it’s a weird game overall.
AOL Corp
'Teen Wolf' Movie and 'Wolf Pack' Series Get Release Dates on Paramount Plus
The anticipated film, which members of the original cast, will drop Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Friday at New York Comic Con. It will be available on the streaming service the following day on Friday, Jan. 27 in the U.K., Latin America and Australia.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series Officially Coming to Paramount+
Despite starting as a spin-off of Cheers, Frasier is one of the most critically-acclaimed sitcoms of all time... And now, he’s getting a sequel. The show saw Dr. psychotherapist Frasier Crane running his own radio show, on which he would offer advice to various callers. It’s easy to think that the premise wouldn't translate to TV very well, but Frasier was seen as a classy, high-brow endeavor, and also very funny.
Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow recall 'Avenue 5' Season 2 dangers
"Avenue 5" stars Zach Woods and Lenora Crichlow share some of the dangers of filming the space comedy.
