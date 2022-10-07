Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Fire: Jimmy Nicholas reacts to Hawkins death on Twitter
This is a tough one. Chief Evan Hawkins was an instantly likable presence on Chicago Fire, and his romance with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) was one of the most charming aspects of the last few seasons. Who didn’t want to see them make it?. We should’ve known things get dangerous...
How Chicago Med's Crockett Will Have To Move On From That Big Departure In Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med said some goodbyes in the Season 8 premiere, and the co-showrunner opened up about Crockett moving on.
Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?
Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
Is Hawkins going to return to Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)
Let’s be upfront: the Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) death was rough. It came out of nowhere, and seeing Violet (Hanako Greensmith) struggle to cope with the fact that she couldn’t revive him makes the short list of most heartbreaking Chicago Fire moments. But, what if we told you there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago P.D. season 10: next episode, cast and everything we know
Chicago P.D. season 10 returns in September, ushering back One Chicago Wednesdays for NBC. Here's everything we know about the series.
Did Chicago P.D.'s Goodbye To Jesse Lee Soffer Make Sense For Jay Halstead? Let's Break It Down
Chicago P.D. said an emotional goodbye to Jay Halstead, so let's look at how the show handled his final case.
Does Chicago PD alum Jesse Lee Spencer have a new show?
Jesse Lee Soffer has dominated the news cycle for Chicago PD, and rightfully so. The actor has been a core member of the cast for a decade, and his decision to leave will have repercussions on the rest of the One Chicago universe. While it’s been sad to see him...
Comments / 0