Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO