Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
977wmoi.com
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
ourquadcities.com
Body found in storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd...
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Bellevue man in custody Sunday
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue was taken into custody without incident early Sunday by law enforcement officials. Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, of 35393 Highway 52, was arrested on Jackson County warrants for violation of a no-contact order. He is a person of interest in the investigation into the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55, whose lifeless body was found Saturday morning.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., Rock Island officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th Street and found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab and gunshot wounds.
Galesburg Police respond to five vehicles being burglarized Thursday
Galesburg Police on Thursday, October 6th, responded to the 1500 block of Mulberry Street in response to a report of two motor vehicle being burglarized. Police met with a 33-year-old female and a 34-year-old man who reported her wallet was taken from her minivan and $300 was taken from the man’s pickup truck. Both vehicles were left unlocked overnight.
wvik.org
West Lake Park Lakes Could Re-open in the Spring
Scott County Conservation closed the lakes in West Lake Park in 2019 for restoration, and they should be back to their normal levels by early next year. West Lake Park Manager J.B. Graham says they began filling the biggest lake, Lake of the Hills, in the summer of last year, and now there's just two feet more until it's completely filled. Then the docks can return and the beach can re-open.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
Central Illinois Proud
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
Blue Grass police chief's home subject of search warrant
BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A search warrant was served at the home of Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a city councilman, according to court records. Police searched Flaherty, his home and his vehicle as part of an investigation into a drunk...
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
who13.com
Iowa DCI identifies homicide victim, requests help finding person of interest
JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a woman who was murdered in Bellevue Saturday. At approximately 7:49 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels in...
Gone are clean-up days, new Waste Management contract now allows for monthly bulk pickup
Changes are coming to trash and recycling collection in the City of Galesburg. The City Council on Monday approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management for the city’s refuse and recycling collection services and an additional two-year option. Interim City Manager Wayne Carl told council members there were...
ourquadcities.com
Beloved QC eatery owner dies in car crash
Members of a family well-known in the area for their barbecue restaurants, are reeling after a collision killed two people close to them over the weekend. The crash was shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue to report to a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
