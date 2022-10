ROY — One person was killed and two people were injured when a motorcycle crashed into two other vehicles on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., a Roy police officer saw a motorcycle traveling south on 1900 West near 5400 South. The motorcyclist was "driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed," according to Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth. The officer, who was traveling north, then turned around to try to initiate a traffic stop.

ROY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO