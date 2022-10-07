Read full article on original website
Dolphins need to address defensive issues amid 2-game skid
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — One of the things that made Miami’s defense so good late last season was its ability to generate pressure and get takeaways. Is that defense long gone? The Dolphins have one interception this season. That came in Week 1. And during their two-game skid, they’ve struggled to get key stops and avoid giving up big plays, let alone force turnovers. “It’s something we have to figure out a way as a coaching staff and as players collectively to try to right that ship,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, “because there is a big component of this defense that we expect as a coaching staff to get turnovers.”
Watson returns to Browns’ training facility
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility Monday, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30. He agreed to a suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment as part of a settlement with the league. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and can participate in Cleveland's game planning. He's also free to work out in the weight room, but he's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done in postseason with injury
Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series
