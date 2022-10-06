College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 6 action. Here's a rundown of the day. Briefly: Alabama found a way to overcome the loss of quarterback Bryce Young, four turnovers and two missed kicks to emerge with a win on a late defensive stand. Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in place of Young but also had two interceptions and a costly fumble. Texas A&M hung around and drove to the Crimson Tide 2 with three seconds left. Haynes King threw incomplete on the last snap and Alabama stayed unbeaten.

