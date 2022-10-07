Read full article on original website
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
Colts Owner Has Message For NFL World Following Thursday Night's "Ugly" Game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos managed to play an entire game on Thursday night without scoring a touchdown, and that includes the overtime session. Following the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Broncos, team owner Jim Irsay went on Twitter to address that performance. Irsay tweeted, "An ugly win is...
Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one NFL legend was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos. The 75-year-old suggested that both teams consider punting the ball away on first down rather than bothering with offense.
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
Russell Wilson speaks out on embarrassing Broncos loss vs. Colts
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
K.J. Hamler's postgame meltdown summed up how everyone felt after watching Colts-Broncos
Wide receivers at the NFL level always, always think they're "open." They could be double and triple covered and, without fail, they'll return to the huddle and ask the quarterback why he wasn't looking their way. In K.J. Hamler's case on Thursday night, he was ACTUALLY Wide. Freaking. Open. After...
Stock report from Colts' 12-9 win over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) came away with a 12-9 road win over the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night, remaining undefeated against the AFC West through the early season. It wasn’t a fun game to watch from an offensive perspective. The Colts offensive line continues to struggle while quarterback Matt...
