Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one NFL legend was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos. The 75-year-old suggested that both teams consider punting the ball away on first down rather than bothering with offense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Great Bend Post

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 6

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 6 action. Here's a rundown of the day. Briefly: Alabama found a way to overcome the loss of quarterback Bryce Young, four turnovers and two missed kicks to emerge with a win on a late defensive stand. Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in place of Young but also had two interceptions and a costly fumble. Texas A&M hung around and drove to the Crimson Tide 2 with three seconds left. Haynes King threw incomplete on the last snap and Alabama stayed unbeaten.
