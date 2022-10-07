ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
A sub sandwich store with various locations is being credited as the best in Connecticut .

Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state , which included Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The first Nardelli’s store opened in Waterbury in 1920, starting out as a fruit and veg store and specializing in grinders after the three brothers noticed how popular the torpedo-shaped sandwiches were in New York," Love Food wrote. "Now there are branches across Connecticut and customers rave that Nardelli’s make the best Italian-style grinders around. The Chicken Cutlet, with marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese and diced veggies, is worthy of obsessing over ."

Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Ranelli's
  2. Alaska- Krazy Moose Subs
  3. Arizona- Sidewinder Subs
  4. Arkansas- Green Submarine
  5. California- Sub Shop
  6. Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Co.
  7. Connecticut- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe
  8. Delaware- Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
  9. Florida- Mickey's Subs
  10. Georgia- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
  11. Hawaii- Aloha Sub
  12. Idaho- The Sandwich Tree
  13. Illinois- Fontano's Subs
  14. Indiana- Hoagies & Hops
  15. Iowa- Avenue Subs
  16. Kansas- Jersey Boyz Deli
  17. Kentucky- Victor's Sandwiches
  18. Louisiana- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
  19. Maine- Po' Boys & Pickles
  20. Maryland- Pepperjacks Subs
  21. Massachusetts- Billy's Sub Shop
  22. Michigan- Togo's
  23. Minnesota- JC's Subs
  24. Mississippi- Monster Subs
  25. Missouri- Sub Shop
  26. Montana- The Pickle Barrel
  27. Nebraska- Banwich Cafe
  28. Nevada- Munch A Sub
  29. New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
  30. New Jersey- Bogie's Hoagies
  31. New Mexico- The Yeller Sub
  32. New York- Alidoro
  33. North Carolina- Smoky Mountain Sub Shop
  34. North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies
  35. Ohio- Susie's Sub Shop
  36. Oklahoma- Super Subs Inc
  37. Oregon- Best Baguette
  38. Pennsylvania- Peppi's
  39. Rhode Island- Dee's Deli
  40. South Carolina- Bon Banh Mi
  41. South Dakota- Gregg's Substation and Casino
  42. Tennessee- Ms. B's Sub Shop
  43. Texas- Tucci's Southside Subs
  44. Utah- Moochie's Meatballs and More
  45. Vermont- Gill's Deli
  46. Virginia- Sam's Texas Sub Shop
  47. Washington- Tubs Gourmet Subs
  48. West Virginia- Sal Mari's Sub Shop
  49. Wisconsin- The Original Suburpia
  50. Wyoming- Breadboard

Comments / 42

Bronzy Rubano
2d ago

as soon as they franchised theyre food started to suck. i remember when they used to have real chicken breasts on there chicken parm, now its a cheesy patty and thehre prices r ridiculous. There was a time but that time has definitely passed

Reply(3)
6
ThatGuy1234
2d ago

Nardellis LOL they aren't even close. A&S in Norwalk and Gaetano's in Stratford are way better... and those are just two off the top of my head.

Reply
5
default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

In New England, it's a GRINDER - not a "SUB"! Please call them grinders in your headlines. Also, most really good grinders are not found at chain stores. Find stores owned by individuals.

Reply(4)
4
