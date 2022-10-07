This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
A sub sandwich store with various locations is being credited as the best in Connecticut .
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state , which included Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe as the top choice for Connecticut.
"The first Nardelli’s store opened in Waterbury in 1920, starting out as a fruit and veg store and specializing in grinders after the three brothers noticed how popular the torpedo-shaped sandwiches were in New York," Love Food wrote. "Now there are branches across Connecticut and customers rave that Nardelli’s make the best Italian-style grinders around. The Chicken Cutlet, with marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese and diced veggies, is worthy of obsessing over ."
Love Food's full list of the best sub sandwich shop in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Ranelli's
- Alaska- Krazy Moose Subs
- Arizona- Sidewinder Subs
- Arkansas- Green Submarine
- California- Sub Shop
- Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Co.
- Connecticut- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe
- Delaware- Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
- Florida- Mickey's Subs
- Georgia- Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
- Hawaii- Aloha Sub
- Idaho- The Sandwich Tree
- Illinois- Fontano's Subs
- Indiana- Hoagies & Hops
- Iowa- Avenue Subs
- Kansas- Jersey Boyz Deli
- Kentucky- Victor's Sandwiches
- Louisiana- Parkway Bakery & Tavern
- Maine- Po' Boys & Pickles
- Maryland- Pepperjacks Subs
- Massachusetts- Billy's Sub Shop
- Michigan- Togo's
- Minnesota- JC's Subs
- Mississippi- Monster Subs
- Missouri- Sub Shop
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel
- Nebraska- Banwich Cafe
- Nevada- Munch A Sub
- New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
- New Jersey- Bogie's Hoagies
- New Mexico- The Yeller Sub
- New York- Alidoro
- North Carolina- Smoky Mountain Sub Shop
- North Dakota- Magic City Hoagies
- Ohio- Susie's Sub Shop
- Oklahoma- Super Subs Inc
- Oregon- Best Baguette
- Pennsylvania- Peppi's
- Rhode Island- Dee's Deli
- South Carolina- Bon Banh Mi
- South Dakota- Gregg's Substation and Casino
- Tennessee- Ms. B's Sub Shop
- Texas- Tucci's Southside Subs
- Utah- Moochie's Meatballs and More
- Vermont- Gill's Deli
- Virginia- Sam's Texas Sub Shop
- Washington- Tubs Gourmet Subs
- West Virginia- Sal Mari's Sub Shop
- Wisconsin- The Original Suburpia
- Wyoming- Breadboard
