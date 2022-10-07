ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

247Sports

UCLA Rises in both the Coaches and AP Polls

UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. Shortly after that, the AP Poll was released and the Bruins rose to No. 11. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
Provo, UT
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Defeated BYU

It was a nerve-wracking win for the Fighting Irish on Saturday in Las Vegas. Notre Dame carried an 18-6 lead at halftime before BYU began to mount a comeback in the second half. But Jayson Ademilola and Nana Osafo-Mensah teamed up on a fourth-down stuff late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Notre Dame offense to bleed the clock after picking up a few first downs.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back

PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

