Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
247Sports
UCLA Rises in both the Coaches and AP Polls
UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. Shortly after that, the AP Poll was released and the Bruins rose to No. 11. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Defeated BYU
It was a nerve-wracking win for the Fighting Irish on Saturday in Las Vegas. Notre Dame carried an 18-6 lead at halftime before BYU began to mount a comeback in the second half. But Jayson Ademilola and Nana Osafo-Mensah teamed up on a fourth-down stuff late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Notre Dame offense to bleed the clock after picking up a few first downs.
Pac-12 scores: UCLA beats Utah; Arizona State stuns Washington
There were two early games on the Week 6 Pac-12 football schedule - and both games went against the grain. No. 18 UCLA entered its Rose Bowl showdown with No. 11 Utah as 3.5-point underdogs, but the Bruins were clearly the better team. Chip Kelly's Bruins beat Utah 42-32 - and it wasn't that close. ...
Matt Leinart Names Surprise College Football Team That's In The 'Playoff Conversation'
Don't look now, but Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA are 6-0 after a big win over the Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon. UCLA is finally starting to gain some respect across the country, as a result. Even USC legend Matt Leinart thinks it's...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: We Now Have To Bounce Back
PASADENA, CA- Not much went the way the Utes would have like them to in Pasadena. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged a mixed bag performance- some good, some…not so good, but made clear Utah football needs to bounce back. What Whittingham said in his post-game press conference is true....
247Sports
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Utah's Defense, the Offensive Threat
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly goes in depth about what threats Utah brings on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. For the full video, GO HERE.
Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message After UCLA's Big Win
UCLA legend Troy Aikman loved what he saw from Chip Kelly and the Bruins this Saturday afternoon. UCLA moved to 6-0 with a big win over the No. 11 Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl today. Aikman calls Utah the "biggest test of the season" and clearly believes Dorian...
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
Opinion: The problems with an Orem-only school district
The city of Orem is attempting to split from Alpine School District to form their own district. This Orem-only district would not receive the subsidies that it currently gets from Alpine, and it would lose valuable resources in that district.
KUTV
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
ksl.com
Could upside-down dental records tie '83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of "John...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
ksl.com
Utah boasts 7 of the top 20 resorts in the Mountain West, new Condé Nast survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — Seven Utah resorts are considered among the 20 best in the Mountain West list, according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and website. The travel magazine's new readers' rankings placed Park City's Waldorf Astoria No. 4 of the top 20 resorts as selected by some 240,000 people who voted in its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
