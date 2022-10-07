UCLA came in at No. 12 in the just-released USA Today Coaches Poll. Shortly after that, the AP Poll was released and the Bruins rose to No. 11. The Bruins, 6-0, defeated Utah, on Saturday, 42-32, and jumped up 7 spots from No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO