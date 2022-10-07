Read full article on original website
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Continues Season With “Les Sylphides And Other Works”
From October 7-9, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will begin its mainstage performance season with “Les Sylphides and Other Works” at Maryland Hall. This mixed-repertory production highlights the renowned one-act ballet “Les Sylphides” by Mikhail Fokine along with “Sapphire Romance” from founding artistic director Edward Stewart, “Flow and Ebb” by company soloist Cindy Case, and the world premiere of “Hijinks and Lullabies” by noted choreographer Keith Lee.
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
Route 4 Music Festival Takes To Owings On October 8
OWINGS, Md. — The Hollar Entertainment hosts the first-ever Route 4 Music Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. in the Listening Room at Friday’s Creek Winery in Owings, Maryland. “Want a unique experience? Come to the Route 4 Music Festival,” Donna Sue Roberts said. “We have food trucks,...
The Freedom Choir Launches At SPCC
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, The Freedom Choir will launch a new fall session in two locations beginning the first week of October. The goal of this welcoming and unique community choir is to “liberate your voice.” No audition or prior experience are required. During...
Shoptoberfest To Offer Shopping And Fall Fun
For the third year, Shoptoberfest will come to the Park Plaza shopping center in October, inviting area residents to enjoy entertainment, a costume contest for kids and dogs, and items from more than 60 exhibitors. This year’s event is set for October 22 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. “It is...
Hundreds Support Stef Ripple “Do Your Best” 5K
More than 150 runners and many walkers supported ovarian cancer awareness during the sixth annual Stefanie Ashdown Memorial “Do Your Best” 5k on September 17 at Belvedere Elementary. The event raised more than $24,000, the event’s highest total to date. Thirty-year-old Arnold resident George Erazo finished first...
The Greene Turtle to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Oct. 10
Maryland-based sports restaurant set to share fun festivities and giveaways with fans at Brandywine debut. October 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // BRANDYWINE, Md. - Sports fans can prepare to score a Turtle Touchdown, while those looking for some good eats can easily step out of their shell at The Greene Turtle’s grand opening of its first restaurant in Brandywine on Monday, Oct. 10.
AAUW Announces Book Events To Benefit Anne Arundel County Women
The Anne Arundel County chapter of the American Association of University Women has announced the dates and locations of its upcoming book events, a donation and sale, that help fund college scholarships for women in the county. Scholarships from the proceeds of the book sales are awarded annually to Anne...
Hot Plate: World Is Your Oyster Festival, Hops & Harvest, brisket at Clavel, and more
After a soggy week here in Baltimore, the sun is finally shining and it’s prime time to get out and enjoy the fruits of the culinary scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week, from fall festivals to fun collaborations:. Openings & announcements. Happy anniversary...
‘Garden of Lights’ at Brookside Gardens Tickets Go on Sale October 11
Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the formal gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
College Fair At Broadneck Set For October 19
Broadneck High School will host a college fair for Anne Arundel County students and families on Wednesday, October 19, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Representatives from more than 100 universities will attend, as will military representatives. In addition to visiting with college representatives, families can attend a financial aid presentation at 7:00pm.
Severna Park Native Honored With Environmental Award
When Bryan Gomes accepted the 2022 Jan Hollmann Environmental Education Award on September 27 at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, it was a full-circle moment for the Severna Park native. Gomes recalled a visit to the same outdoor center on a field trip in elementary school. It...
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown
Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
Oishi Offers Indulgence And Variety
Oishi Japanese Cuisine may be inconspicuously tucked away in a shopping center in Arnold, but inside the quaint restaurant, you’ll find a cornucopia of creative flavor combinations. My family and I arrived at Oishi around 5:00pm on a Saturday. The space has a sleek interior, leather booths and red...
Severna Park All-Female Scouts BSA Troop Holds First-Ever Court Of Honor
The all-female Scouts BSA Troop 1983 celebrated its first six months of activities on September 21 by holding its first-ever Court of Honor, which recognized the individual achievements and advancement of the 21 scouts in the troop. The ceremony took place at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, the troop’s sponsor organization.
Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year
The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
The legend of fearless comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The legend of fearless comedy is in Baltimore this weekend and he has a lot on his mind. Grab your tickets and prepare for the "king" himself, DC Curry, who shared more about his show and upcoming projects.
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
