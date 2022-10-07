Read full article on original website
lsuagcenter.com
Master Gardener appreciation day held at Hammond Research Station
(10/10/22) HAMMOND, La. — Each year, Louisiana Master Gardeners provide nearly 85,000 hours of volunteer service to the people of Louisiana through the LSU AgCenter. To thank them for their efforts, the AgCenter recently hosted a Master Gardener appreciation and education day at its Hammond Research Station. Sara Shields,...
lsuagcenter.com
2022 sugarcane harvest off to a positive start
(10/10/2022) THIBODAUX, La. — In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
lsuagcenter.com
AgCenter research to be featured at upcoming conferences in Baton Rouge
(10/11/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — More than a dozen LSU AgCenter scientists will give presentations on their work during a set of conferences to be held early next year in Baton Rouge. The 26th annual National Conservation Systems Cotton and Rice Conference, Southern Soybean and Corn Conference, Delta States...
