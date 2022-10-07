(10/10/2022) THIBODAUX, La. — In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO