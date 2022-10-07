Read full article on original website
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers glimpse of application for borrowers
The Education Department (ED) provided a first look at the student loan forgiveness application on Tuesday, but did not say exactly when the form would go live for borrowers to fill out. However, it reiterated the release is still set for this month. In a press briefing Tuesday, the ED...
Opinion: Biden's eye-opening warning
While US officials said there were no signs Vladimir Putin would carry out his nuclear threat, President Joe Biden mentioned the Cuban missile crisis and the risk of Armageddon. The lesson of that 1962 standoff between the US and the Soviet Union is that the prospect of annihilating humanity in a nuclear exchange is so great that such brinksmanship should never be allowed to happen again.
Student loan forgiveness application opening this month
On Aug. 24, 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a Student Debt Relief Plan that includes one-time student loan debt relief targeted to low- and middle-income families.
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville won’t back down from comments that reparations for slavery reward criminals
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has refused to apologize for saying that Democrats want reparations for slavery because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. The right-wing GOP lawmaker has not responded to howls of outrage over the racist remark falsely equating Black...
Biden addresses possible gun charge against son Hunter: 'He's on the straight and narrow'
In a Tuesday interview with CNN, President Biden directly addressed the possibility that his son Hunter could face criminal charges stemming from a false statement on an application to obtain a gun. CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked the president for his reaction to a recent Washington Post story that federal...
Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'
Trump said former President George H.W. Bush kept secret government files at a Chinese restaurant. He also called for the late president to be investigated, despite Bush having died in 2018. Joyce Vance, a former prosecutor, said Trump's claims resembled those guilty people make. Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor,...
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation. Find: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens. Many states have...
Tim Ryan 'all by his lonesome' as national Democrats ignore close Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly fearful that they are squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once seemed off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks from Election Day. Although the Republican, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has...
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
Ilhan Omar equates women protesting Islamic law in Iran with abortion fight in US
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., drew comparisons between women risking their lives to protest Islamic law in Iran to women fighting for abortion rights in the United States. During a campaign rally to re-elect Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday, Omar said pro-life Republicans are challenging women’s bodily autonomy, much like Iran’s oppressive clerical regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dozens of people throughout Iran have been killed by police and thousands arrested in protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
McCarthy's desperate plea to Trump on Jan. 6: Book
During the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke by phone with then-President Donald Trump, urging him to tell the angry mob of his supporters to go home. “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,”...
