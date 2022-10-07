While US officials said there were no signs Vladimir Putin would carry out his nuclear threat, President Joe Biden mentioned the Cuban missile crisis and the risk of Armageddon. The lesson of that 1962 standoff between the US and the Soviet Union is that the prospect of annihilating humanity in a nuclear exchange is so great that such brinksmanship should never be allowed to happen again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO