Education

CNN

Opinion: Biden's eye-opening warning

While US officials said there were no signs Vladimir Putin would carry out his nuclear threat, President Joe Biden mentioned the Cuban missile crisis and the risk of Armageddon. The lesson of that 1962 standoff between the US and the Soviet Union is that the prospect of annihilating humanity in a nuclear exchange is so great that such brinksmanship should never be allowed to happen again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arizona State
Wisconsin State
Washington State
Indiana State
AOL Corp

Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'

Trump said former President George H.W. Bush kept secret government files at a Chinese restaurant. He also called for the late president to be investigated, despite Bush having died in 2018. Joyce Vance, a former prosecutor, said Trump's claims resembled those guilty people make. Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor,...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October

A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation. Find: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens. Many states have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Lawsuits#Loan Forgiveness#Loan Applications#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Yahoo Finance#Republicans
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Ilhan Omar equates women protesting Islamic law in Iran with abortion fight in US

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., drew comparisons between women risking their lives to protest Islamic law in Iran to women fighting for abortion rights in the United States. During a campaign rally to re-elect Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday, Omar said pro-life Republicans are challenging women’s bodily autonomy, much like Iran’s oppressive clerical regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dozens of people throughout Iran have been killed by police and thousands arrested in protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
MINNESOTA STATE
AOL Corp

McCarthy's desperate plea to Trump on Jan. 6: Book

During the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke by phone with then-President Donald Trump, urging him to tell the angry mob of his supporters to go home. “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,”...
POTUS

