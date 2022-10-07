ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

The Bossier City Maker’s Fair is this Saturday, October 15th!

The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes

Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Explore the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure

What a better opportunity to see what’s great with DeSoto Parish than on the 50 Mile Trail of Treasure. Starting at 7:00am and lasting all day on October 8, 2022. You can travel from Stonewall, Louisiana down to Mansfield then over to Joaquin, Texas. Of course, starting in Joaquin is also acceptable. As you drive Highway 171 and Highway 84, you can stop off at any of the hundreds of tents, stores, restaurants and more to find some sort of treasure. You’ll see tents and vendors in Stonewall, Grand Cane, Mansfield, Stanley, Logansport, and Keatchie. Don’t overlook the miles in between these cities. Occasionally, someone will set up a table with things to sell right outside their home along the route.
STONEWALL, LA
K945

The Robinson Brings A Rocky Horror Experience To Shreveport

This October, Shreveport's Robinson Film Center is going to host one of the best experiences you can have during the Halloween season: an immersive shadow cast showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show. The event will be on Friday, October 28th at 10pm, as part of The Robinson's Friday Night Freakout...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Frightening Shootout Filmed on Lakeshore in Shreveport

This is absolutely heartbreaking to say the very least. If you’ve been on social media at all today, you’ve definitely scrolled across this video. I actually scrolled past it quite a few times before I finally clicked it to see why it was being shared so frequently. Immediately, thinking about my friends and family who live in that area, and thinking about all the time I’ve spent there, I quickly became upset.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public

Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away

When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Have an Awesome Halloween Costume? It Could Earn You $250

Halloween season is here! It's time for parties, trick-or-treating and all the other fun stuff that goes along with 'Spooky Season'. With that said, us here at Townsquare Media Shreveport along with our friends at Shreveport-Bossier Family Dental - Kids want to celebrate Halloween season with you. There's nothing better...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films

Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
LOUISIANA STATE
fgazette.com

New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read

I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
K945

How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

Iconic: Loretta Lynn & Her Amazing Louisiana Hayride Performances

The music world lost a true legend this week as Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 years old. Although Lynn was born in 1932, she didn't start singing in public until the late 50's. And she didn't have her first #1 hit until 1967. That was her first #1... she went on to chart 16, including 5 consecutive #1 hits with Conway Twitty between 1971-1975.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

New Jobs Report Forecasts Great News for Shreveport-Bossier

A new jobs report from Loren Scott & Associates outlines some really good news for the Shreveport-Bossier job market future. The 175 page report outlines several key factors in their findings, including the upcoming recession, recovering from COVID, and industries expanding, or moving into the local area. When looking at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
