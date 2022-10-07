ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Point guard uncertainty on the Chicago Bulls leaves room from Coby White — but a big jump would be needed

In three years with the Chicago Bulls, Coby White has fashioned himself into a journeyman. The guard joked last season that he would play anywhere on the court — even at center if necessary. But this year, the Bulls hope to cement a role for White to become a more productive scorer, both off ball and with the ball in his hands. As the Bulls recalibrate to start the season without point guard ...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Waive Javon Freeman-Liberty as Part of Training Camp Cuts

Bulls waive Freeman-Liberty as part of camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have waived rookie guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native and alum of Whitney Young and DePaul, was brought in as a training camp flier, but is now...
Yardbarker

Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
Yardbarker

Do Cubs have a bright player In the 2023 season?

Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette says Vikings defender 'flopped' on illegal block call

The coolest play to happen on the football field during Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Bears and Vikings technically didn’t even happen. Facing second-and-11 from the Chicago 48-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields used his athletic ability to make something happen on a quarterback keeper. He took off on the ground, weaving through Vikings defenders, for a 52-yard touchdown run.
