FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal PalaceDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollarsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighborsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
How to find your lost pet in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Denver’s LeafDrop program is taking dead leaves, giving them new life
Denver's LeafDrop program is taking dead leaves, giving them new life

The leaves are looking good for now, but once they start to fall and pile up, this local program is offering locations where you can drop them off to give them another life. Carly Cassady reports.
KDVR.com
More October days full of sun and heat
More October days full of sun and heat

The start of the workweek is looking beautiful with highs above average. Normally this time of year, temperatures should be around 68 degrees in Denver, but Monday will see highs close to 10 degrees above that. Chris Tomer forecasts.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Clear skies for Harvest Moon Sunday night
Denver weather: Clear skies for Harvest Moon Sunday night

The workweek starts off mild for Denver's weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.
KDVR.com
How St. Jude Dream Home donations support its hard-working staff
How St. Jude Dream Home donations support its hard-working staff

FOX31 has sold out of the annual St. Jude Dream Home campaign to raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
KDVR.com
Sunshine and 70s through Tuesday
Sunshine and 70s through Tuesday

There will be more sunshine and it will be a touch warmer Sunday, which will make for a beautiful day to get outside.
KDVR.com
Best Leaf Peeping Spots in Silverthorne
Leaf peeping season is in full swing, if you haven’t gone already, you don’t have to go far to experience this magical time of year! GDC teamed up with the Town of Silverthorne to highlight the best hiking, biking, and fishing spots you can experience as the leaves start to change from hues of green to yellow and orange.
KDVR.com
Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday
Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday

Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the Eastern Plains. Lows can dip as low as 36 degrees and frost can form, so cover sensitive plants.
KDVR.com
Nationwide Expo Featuring Priority Restoration Inc.
Sponsored Segment by Nationwide Expo & Priority Restoration Inc. Are you looking for some inspiration to help kick-start your home improvement projects? If so, you have to check out the Castle Rock Home Show! The big event is happening today through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with one of the vendors at the show, Priority Restoration Inc., to learn more about what they have to offer for our community and beyond.
KDVR.com
Boys escape alleged abduction
Boys escape alleged abduction

Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street.
KDVR.com
Weekend weather report
Weekend weather report

There will be isolated storms in a few areas in the state Saturday Oct. 8, but mostly clear skies through the weekend, says FOX31 Meteorologist Carly Cassady.
KDVR.com
Lafayette listed among best places to live in the US
Lafayette listed among best places to live in the US

The town of Lafayette has made one publication's list of the best places to live in the country. Greg Nieto reports.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Sunshine returns for the weekend
DENVER (KDVR) – After a gloomy Friday with low clouds, drizzle and much cooler temperatures, Denver’s weather will return to pleasant fall days with sunshine and warmer temperatures arriving over the weekend. Weather tonight: Could be frosty. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting skies to slowly clear from...
KDVR.com
Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support
Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support

The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot Wednesday night in Denver's Whittier neighborhood. Joshua Short reports.
KDVR.com
Broomfield bank barricaded man is arrested
A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene. A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene.
KDVR.com
Man hit and killed by driver, 7 others injured in Golden
Man hit and killed by driver, 7 others injured in Golden

An altercation that broke out at a bar in Golden early Sunday morning quickly turned violent when a vehicle drove through a crowd of people, leaving one person dead and several others in the hospital. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Wheat Ridge officer back to work after stabbing
Wheat Ridge officer back to work after stabbing

Allan Fischer was stabbed 12 times by a suspect. Ashley Michaels reports.
