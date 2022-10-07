Walk A Mile, candlelight vigil to help mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In this 2021 file photo, a large crowd moves onto Broad Street at the beginning of the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event Friday morning. Many people held up signs saying “Violence is a choice!” and “Stop violence now!” during the walk. File

Over a lifetime, one in five women and one in seven men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner. In Georgia, there was a 49% increase in family violence-related fatalities from 2020 to 2021. These are the reasons Hospitality House for Women is prepared to heighten Rome-Floyd County’s knowledge of domestic violence through a series of events.

Hospitality House plays an integral role in our community response to Intimate Partner Violence by providing resources and support for survivors in Floyd County. The largest annual fundraiser is the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, set for Oct. 21.

“Hospitality House has been fortunate to receive tremendous support from Rome-Floyd County for many years and for that we are extremely grateful,” says Executive Director, Lynn Rousseau. “We’d like to reach out to those who may not be familiar with our mission of ending the cycle of intimate partner violence through prevention, shelter, and individualized services to protect and empower survivors to feel welcome to join us for our events in October and get involved in the fight against the cycle of domestic violence.”

The following activities are part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

Annual Candlelight Vigil, Oct. 20, 6 p.m., Rotary Plaza: We will honor those who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as give voice to those who have survived. Beginning at 6 p.m., survivors will share their stories of struggle and survival in the face of Domestic Violence, and as we light our small flames, we’ll honor the names of those lost. This event is free and open to the public; no registration is required.

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, Oct. 21, 15th anniversary. Starts at Rotary Plaza: Promotes awareness and support for domestic violence victims. Men are encouraged to wear their best women’s shoes and march down Broad St to demonstrate support for this cause. This event solidifies the fact that Domestic Violence is not just a “women’s issue.” In solidarity and stylish stride, we march against gender violence! Registration begins at 11 a.m. All are welcome.

Grand marshal contest: Whomever raises the most money will be named the grand marshal champion and will lead the Walk in the Roman Chariot. The challengers are Ghee Wilson, Amber Taylor, Thom Holt, Scotty Handcock and Brian Bojo.

♦ https://www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org/grand-marshal-challenge

♦ Pre-Registration guarantees a free T-shirt in the size of your choice and gift bag.

♦ https://www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org/wam-2022

Annual Public Meeting, Oct. 24: This project is supported by the Office for Victims of Crime, Office of Justice Programs and administered by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. 6 p.m. This is a time to learn more about Hospitality House, meet the people behind the mission and reflect on the hard work accomplished over the years. Location: Rome First Methodist Church, Wilder Center.